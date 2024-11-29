These Holiday Makeup Trends Will Fill You With Glee

PeopleImages / Getty Images

It’s almost that time again! Your whole family will be gathering for holiday dinner. You enthusiastically sit at your vanity, reaching for your favorite red lipstick and gracefully move it across your lips. This is, of course, before you add a glitter shadow that hasn’t been touched in ages. The finishing touch is timeless, reminding you that getting ready for the holidays is at once fun and nostalgic.

In other words, it’s a time to embrace colors, glitters, and more to express our joy for the season. Makeup trends can also help us step outside our comfort zone and try different looks we otherwise might never think of. Kelly Bellevue and Halle Tims, known as Halle J, are two makeup artists who live for the latest makeup trends.

Below for their hot take on what to expect this season.

Lip Color

Regarding lip colors, both women agree that this year is all about deeper reds. “Bordeaux is one of my favorite colors for the holiday season. It’s deeper and richer than the red we all associate with the holidays, but it feels very luxurious,” says Bellevue. To complement the deeper tone of red, she uses Mac Lip Liner in Vino because who doesn’t love a little red wine on their lips?

Glitters vs. Colorful Liners

Glitter is known for having a bit of extremism attached to it. When we hear glitter, most of us want to scream at the idea of glitter getting in our eyes or transferring to someone after greeting them. However, with a good setting spray, glitter can be a nice touch to this year’s trends without overdoing it.

“I don’t think graphic glitter liner will be as prevalent as highlighting the inner corner of the eye with high-impact fine glitter/shimmer or washes of glitter over the center of the lid,” says Bellevue. She recommends achieving this, beginning with Laura Mercier Caviar Stick and topping it off with Patrick Ta’s Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Palette.

For those who aren’t into the glitter vibes this season, you’re not alone. Tims is also not a fan of the trend and recommends beauty enthusiasts supplement this with fun eyeliner. She says, “Colored liner is great for a pop of color and something different.” Adding a bright or deep red eyeliner can create interest in the eye area. Deep green tones are also a big hit this season and can be a fun touch to any makeup look.

Blush

Would a holiday be complete without blush? Our experts don’t seem to think so. Blush had a huge moment last year with the strawberry trend; luckily, that is still on par for this year, along with other blush trends. Continuing the theme of reds, Tims believes red blushes are on the rise. However, unlike lipsticks, red will differ for everyone’s skin tone. Plum blushes complement deeper tones, while brighter reds can do well with yellow undertones. We highly recommend spot-testing what tone of red will work for you before commenting on a color.

Contour

There was a time when the heavy contour was mandatory with every look. Are we the only ones who purchased every contour palette in 2013? It’s time to crack open those contour palettes because the trend is back. Bellevue has confirmed that one of the trends that may surprise us most is heavy contour.

If you’re not a blush girlie, or even if you are, a heavy contour look can bring back an old tradition for holiday’s sake. However, If you want to have a side of blush with your contour, you may want to be mindful. Bellevue says, “Blush is still big, but I wouldn’t do it with harsh contour. Both are still trending.”