Let Anok Yai's Spiky Bun Inspire Your Holiday Hair Look

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Earlier this week, model of the year nominee Anok Yai arrived at the Fashion Awards in London’s Royal Albert Hall. And, although the night ended in her controversial snub for this year’s award, her hair look, much like her career accomplishments, stood out.

Paired with an archival 1994 John Galliano gown, her hairdo was just as avant-garde as the supermodels back then—and the most ground-breaking look of the night. At the foundation, a pixie with chopped micro-bangs framed her sculpted features with the sides halted right at the tip of her eyebrow.

The top, however, took an unexpected turn. Almost like a headpiece, straight, long strands gathered at the crown of her head, overlapping each other into a bow. The look recalled romanticism and evoked the essence of Mugler’s Alien Hypersense, which she is the face of. “I carry a bottle in every purse I own, it’s an addiction,” Yai told British Vogue ahead of the red carpet.

Doubling down on the iconic look was Rihanna, as she arrived to the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York with a similar style two days later. With slight moderations—longer, blunt bangs and full updo—hairstylist Naphia White used a similar technique. That said, could this be the season’s hottest hair trend? These two icons certainly suggest so.