A Guide To The Best Holiday Blushes For Deeper Skin Tones

The blush boom of 2024 is indisputable. Over the last year, we’ve seen innovations in formulas and application methods, along with countless launches and more blush trends than one could’ve ever imagined. Don’t get us wrong—we loved every minute of it, but with each launch or trend, the issue of inclusivity and deeper complexions remained a problem.

A beautiful flush, whether natural-looking or bold and glamorous, works for any complexion. However, with highly pigmented shades like bubblegum pinks and cherry reds trending, achieving the look doesn’t always come easy on deep complexions. There’s never a bad time for a good blush moment, and with the holidays on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to bust out your boldest shades.

Ahead, we chatted with celebrity makeup artist Renee Garnes for shopping tips and advice on creating a memorable, vibrant flush.

Why bold colors work on deep skin tones

Most of us can relate to the undeniable confidence that comes with wearing a richly pigmented rouge, and that goes tenfold for deeper skin tones. “I always say the deeper the complexion, the more bold you should go because it gives the face a brighter disposition,” says

Muted mauves and soft roses, while pretty in the pan, won’t give you a natural flush because they aren’t the natural undertones of deep complexions. On the other hand, bright and vibrant colors work to enhance the natural undertones and can even have a brightening effect.

Choosing the right shade

It can be tempting to opt for the latest color trend, but selecting the right shade for your skin tone is essential. “Some shades, such as pink, orange, and even red, can be overbearing if not used with caution,” says Garnes. However, the pro notes that this doesn’t mean they can’t work with deeper skin tones. “Blush should complement your facial features, and with strong colors, a little will go a long way to doing just that,” adds Garnes.

When shopping for a colorful blush, Garnes recommends looking for a pigmented formula that is smooth or creamy for easy blending. To get a bold pop of color, you’ll likely need to layer different colors and formulas to intensify the shade and keep you from looking washed out. Once you’ve settled on your bold shade, try looking for a slightly more muted version of that color to help defuse harsh lines when applying.

How to apply colorful blush

Creating a vivid blush look isn’t a simple one-and-done step. The pros note that your look should begin with a cream-based blush to create the foundation of the color and will help keep the look from appearing too dry. “Using your fingers or a round synthetic brush, apply the cream to the apples of your cheeks, then dab the product upwards using small but deliberate strokes,” says Garnes. You can even use a lighter-toned cream blush to soften the edges for a more blended look.

Once you’ve laid the groundwork, it’s time to layer to get the full punch of color. “Start applying a powder blush that corresponds with the same color as the cream blush you initially used,” she says. It’s best to use a light hand and gently dab the product, ensuring that you are melding everything together. “You want to use the product discreetly—if you’ve applied too much, blot the area with a beauty sponge or puff to remove some and keep the look from reading overdone,” she says.

The final touch of your look is going to be its finish. Bold blush works well with either a matte or slightly glowy finish. For a matte look, use a baking powder when applying to further soften out and blur any harsh lines. If you want a bit of shine, Garnes recommends skipping the highlighter and opting for a satin finish blush instead.

Colorful blushes to try

