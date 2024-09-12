EXCLUSIVE: Get Ready With Shenseea For The Theophilio Show

Visuddhi UNG

Leave it to Jamaican artist Sheseea to bring the heat—thanks to sultry vocals atop heavy-hitting beats—on tracks like “Run Run,” “Hit & Run,” “Silver Tongue Devil,” and more. But, the Mandeville-born star doesn’t stop there. On the beauty front, her face card—always glowing and topped off with a killer smile—is certain to never decline.

This was of course also the case when she stepped out to be front row at Theophilio’s SS25 show earlier this week. While models strutted down the runway wearing aspirational silhouettes, sequins and club-inspired glamor, Shenseea was also turning heads in half-up jumbo twists and a peach-toned beat.

It’s worth mentioning that makeup artist is on Shenseea’s résumé, too, as she did her own look for the evening. She brought it all together with help from products such as Maybelline’s FIT Me Foundation for her flawless base, MAC Cosmetics Mascara, Juvia’s Place Lip Liner and Huda Beauty powder to set everything in place. “I love doing my own makeup and challenging myself to contribute to the stylist’s vision,” she tells ESSENCE. “Plus, I have fun—and fashion is all about fun.”

Even more than enjoying getting ready for the big night, Shenseea was happy to support a fellow creative from her native land. “Apart from him being talented and bringing cultures together, I love that he is a Jamaican chasing his dreams on a massive platform,” she says of the designer Edvin Thompson. “I will always support him. Caribbean Massive!” She adds, “I’m in awe when I see dope, creative fashion. I get ideas and get inspired,” whether it’s to create her own dope hair and makeup looks, or beyond.

Below is a behind-the-scenes look at how Shenseea got ready for Theophilio’s SS25 NYFW show.