With Album “MOTH,” Fana Hues Enters A New Sonic & Beauty Era

Singer-songwriter Fana Hues is certainly living up to her name, meaning “spritual joy.” And not just because the Los Angeles-based songstress graced the ESSENCE office, clad in a funky patterned-top, auburn-dipped braids, glowing skin, and a smile that lit up the room. Additionally, as soon as you hit play on her new album, MOTH, out today, you’ll feel a sense of comfort, too, thanks to soulfully melodic tracks like “Rental” and “Paper Tigers.”

“My music is where I do the most of my self-reflection,” Hues– who’s known for her collaboration with Tyler The Creator as well as albums flora + fana and Hues– says. “This album is definitely me putting the mirror up to myself and seeing where I’m at, where I want to be and how to get there.”

When it came to titling this album, Hues explains that MOTH stands for “Matters Of The Heart,” which is also one of the songs featured on the project. “I was very raw and real with myself in this song,” she says. “I also love that its acronym, moth, can stand alone. I think moths are similar to butterflies. They’re just misunderstood because they’re considered ugly,” Fana– who counts Stereolab and Portishead as MOTH inspirations, while Brandy and Toni Braxton shaped her vocally growing up.

Much like this new musical era, Hues is tapping into a new beauty style, too. “I’m working with a new stylist, Esteban. He’s teaching me a lot about playing and trying new things,” she says. To keep her skin glowing, she leans on brands like Youth To The People, Supergoop!, and Paula’s Choice. “I’m also loving press-ons lately. But not the super long ones because I feel like I can’t function,” she says with a laugh.

Meanwhile, her go-to hair stylist, Bryce, keeps the fresh and unique braids coming. Underneath? “I recently cut three inches of my hair off,” she says. “But I’m trying to grow it out,” thanks to the help of products from TGIN. “My hair is definitely such a huge part of my identity.”

And when Hues is not touring, making gorgeous R&B tracks, or dreaming up collabs with the likes of Brandy and Kelis, she makes time for well-deserved pampering. “My mom is an herbalist and healer, so she’s always sending me a pack of supplements to take,” she says. “Other than that, I take a lot of baths.”

As you look ahead, you can expect to see Hues on tour with Lucky Daye this summer. “I’m going to be gone for a long time. I’m really excited. And I’m just even more excited for people to listen to the album. I really took my time with it,” she says. “I trusted myself more than ever before.”