Rejuvenate Your Fall Self-Care Routine With These Beauty And Wellness Items

Courtesy of Kilian

Congratulations! You made it through the summer of 2021, and it wasn’t so bad after all. Now what? Well, what better time than now to put ourselves first and dive into our autumnal beauty and wellness routine in preparation for the winter? Whether you’re settling into your new dorm, getting back into the groove of working in the office or just preparing for the cool months ahead, we challenge you to rejuvenate your self-care routine to fit the season and your life.

In case you missed it, September was filled with launches of fun and exciting new products to help us keep our fall season glow. From soft, warm lip colors to Apple Brandy On The Rocks aromas that awaken the senses, we have the beauty hookup!

Below, check out the list of some of our favorite fall products that launched last month and promise to set you on the path of health, happiness and overall moisture! *wink*