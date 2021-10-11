Rejuvenate Your Fall Self-Care Routine With These Beauty And Wellness Items

Congratulations! You made it through the summer of 2021, and it wasn’t so bad after all. Now what? Well, what better time than now to put ourselves first and dive into our autumnal beauty and wellness routine in preparation for the winter? Whether you’re settling into your new dorm, getting back into the groove of working in the office or just preparing for the cool months ahead, we challenge you to rejuvenate your self-care routine to fit the season and your life.
In case you missed it, September was filled with launches of fun and exciting new products to help us keep our fall season glow. From soft, warm lip colors to Apple Brandy On The Rocks aromas that awaken the senses, we have the beauty hookup!
Below, check out the list of some of our favorite fall products that launched last month and promise to set you on the path of health, happiness and overall moisture! *wink*
01
Catrice Cosmetics True Skin High Cover Concealer
The Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer features a waterproof, lightweight texture and provides up to 18 hours of hydrating, high coverage – and it’s vegan! Product Features: Longlasting concealer with high coverage, Lightweight texture with a natural skin finish.
Made with Hyaluronic acid to moisturize skin. Melts into the skin without settling into fine lines. It Covers dark circles, blemishes, and redness.
vanilla + raspberry
a creamy, dreamy scent with notes of vanilla bean, coconut + black raspberry.
refill. reuse. repeat.
inspired by sleek home fixtures and mesmerizing metallics, our delightfully durable new aluminum hand wash bottles are designed to flatter your fixtures for years to come. so go ahead, get attached. you can refill and reuse these bottles as long as you like, then recycle when you’re ready.
The Skincare-infused Liquid Blush gives you a sun-kissed glow your skin will love!
This Liquid Blush tints your cheeks to perfection for a gorgeous, healthy-looking flush. Made with vitamin E and rosehip oil, the formula also soothes and heals your skin for a more radiant complexion overall.
Vitamin E calms and hydrates your skin while protecting it against environmental free radicals (like UV rays and air pollution). Rosehip oil promotes elasticity and reduces the appearance of acne scars for younger-looking skin.
That’s right — you get to look fresh-faced and beautiful while your skin gets the royal treatment.
It’s available in four shades (Big Apple, Mixed Berry, Cotton Candy, and Sweet Peach) to compliment a wide range of skin tones.
P.S. it’s multi-use — you can use it as a lip tint, too!
Eight Saints uses all-natural formulas focusing on 8 key ingredients that generate the majority of the benefits to the skin. Get everything you need for a balanced morning and evening clean skincare routine, and see what works Our Discovery Kit includes 12 of our best sellers, along with a $20 coupon towards your next full-size purchase.
Boring nails? I don’t know her. Get lost in a mesmerizing collection of color with our Tye Dye nails- featuring hints of yellow, purple, green, and pink that help you feel cute and colorful. Whether you need them for a special occasion or everyday wear, these vibrant nails add oomph to any look.
Made with a petite brush tip for quick, easy, and precise application, mastering a novela-inspired bold wing has never been easier than with our liquid liner. Eterno is waterproof, smudge-proof, and vegan.
Sometimes a natural dab of color is just what you need to complete a look. Infused with sweet almond oil, jojoba seed oil, and pomegranate flower extract, our Brown Gloss “Glory” locks in moisture and instantly hydrates—accentuating your natural lip color in the best possible way. It’s become a go-to amongst the LipLoveLine team. One swipe across your lips, and you’ll see why.
Totally falling for the new BROWN collection! Nails that definitely fit the aesthetic. This press-on nail set features a light brown french tip with dark brown abstract details. The medium sculpted coffin shape is great for the babes wanting to add some length. This set will have you looking fresh out of the nail salon! Each set includes 24 nails of 12 different sizes, ensuring the perfect fit for each fingernail. The application process is super easy and can be done within a few minutes! Every set of nails can be filed to your desired fit and trimmed to your preferred length. Best of all, they can be reapplied for multiple uses!
Shea Radiance African Black Soap Body Wash Citrus + Spearmint
The ultimate detoxifying and moisturizing cleanser. It will leave your skin clear, smooth and supple and your complexion brightened and toned. In fact, your skin will look absolutely radiant. The unique body wash is the ultimate detoxifying and moisturizing cleanser. It will leave your skin clear, smooth and supple and your complexion brightened and toned. In fact, your skin will look absolutely radiant. We have combined the purifying benefits of traditional African Black Soap with the moisturizing and antioxidant benefits of colloidal oatmeal to create a creamy, all-natural body wash that works miracles on the skin.
Im-Possible Mascara is a Certified Organic breakthrough — a high-impact, long-lasting, volumizing formula powered by nourishing ingredients that are organically farmed. The versatile brush features a curved side for endlessly buildable volume and a flat side for length, definition, and detail. Lashes stay silky-soft and resilient all day— and authentic to the real you. Layer without limit for a remarkably dramatic effect that won’t smudge.
This lightweight, the breathable powder is for both the Glamazon who loves a full face or the beauty who prefers a soft beat. Use it over foundation for a “set it and forget it” day at work or evening out. Keep it handy to blot away excess oil whenever you need a touch-up. Or apply it all by itself to even out skin tone for a perfect-for-you flawless finish. This 100% oil-free, semi-translucent powder won’t leave you with a cakey mess either. It’s the perfect match for your daily beauty routine.
Nostalgia with a twist. The HipDot x Monopoly Pressed Pigment Palette resembles the real-life game board. Pigments line up in the order of the most valuable properties in the game. The palette includes 14 highly pigmented mattes, shimmers, foils, and glitters.
This multi-benefit milky skin serum gently exfoliates, brightens, hydrates and plumps skin while targeting dark spots and fine lines wrinkles to ensure skin stays in perfect harmony. Lactonic is formulated with Ascorbyl Glucoside, a highly stable Vitamin C derivative that brightens while vegan Lactic Acid made from fermented sugar exfoliates and resurfaced while hydrating skin. with added Niacinamide and Upcycled White Pine that combat uneven tone and texture, Lactonic helps restore and replenish skin to help it perform at its optimal level.
Eye Mask is made with 6 different layers of high-quality materials that ensure maximum comfort and functionality, making it the perfect eye mask for sleeping. A balanced combination of thickness, density and softness creates a pleasant, skin-friendly and breathable experience. And Eye Mask is 100% machine washable, so it feels like new — night after night
A set of Clean at Sephora makeup including an SFK-exclusive preview of Tower 28’s full-size JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm, and full sizes of Milk Makeup Color Chalk and MERIT Flush Balm and three minis from Tatcha, Saie, and ILIA.
Naturally London Replenishing Daily Antioxidant Serum
A lightweight + fast-absorbing botanical serum rich in antioxidants and revitalizing moisture that softens your hands and feet. Formulated with five powerful nutrient-rich botanicals leaves your skin with a smooth velvety finish. The non-greasy, fragrance-free formula soaks in quickly and nourishes your skin. You can use this serum alone or prior to applying cream, butter or lotion.
Formulated to keep hands soft, radiant, and moisturized. Fragrance-free doesn’t mean this product is scent-free.
The blend of five seed oils is 100% organic and promotes healthy skin, nails, and cuticles.
Pacific Shaving Co. Shaving Cream In Color (Mix & Match) | 6-PACK
Who says shaving cream can’t change the world? These rich and moisturizing shaving creams are unlike any others – they are in color! Just the sight of them is guaranteed to brighten your day. But color isn’t the only difference. Proceeds from each sale go directly to non-profit organizations that support important health & social causes. Looking good and doing good couldn’t be easier, or more fun. #ShaveWithPurpose
Infused with sweet notes of sparkling orange, orange blossom, and vanilla, our Signature Citrus Hair + Body perfume is a warm, floral fragrance reminiscent of summer ease. Sunlit mornings spent squeezing fresh juice by hand. Afternoons running barefoot through wild, open orchards. Quiet evenings dozing as citrus trees sway with the breeze.
This product is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and packaged in recyclable materials.
It’s time to unplug! The Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier is wireless and rechargeable, you can truly take this with you wherever you go- around the home, to your office, in your car, while you travel. Hydrate your skin throughout the day with an 8-hour battery and water capacity.
Imagine if petroleum jelly, silicone gel, and a protective moisturizing barrier supercharged themselves and transformed into ONE product – the Renew & Repair Scar Gel! How game-changing would that be? This genius multi-tasking product can be used immediately post-procedure on open wounds, and on scars that are 1-12 months old. How wild? Let’s wave the magic wand of the Renew & Repair Scar Gel to diminish the appearance and redness of your wounds and scars, one application at a time! What’s more, this gel contains medical-grade silicone that is only available at doctor’s offices, so you’re in on an exclusive top secret in the dermatology world. Apply a thin layer of the gel to the affected area two to three times per day, for a total of 10-14 days, or as directed by your provider. Watch as the wound or scar magically heals and be amazed!
6 matte and 4 metallic shades make one on-trend palette for guaranteed gorgeous eyes! Use these limited-edition shades to complement and emphasize your eye color. Or try an unexpected shade as a stunning standout shadow. Every shade is your color! Left to right: Soft (matte), Power (matte), Illusion (metallic), Honeyed (matte), Nighttime (matte), Sage (metallic), Burnished (metallic), Playful (matte), Contrast (matte), Glisten (metallic)
Vegamoour GRO WELL Hair Boost Supplement Powder + Probiotic
True hair wellness starts from within. Our adaptogen/probiotic drink mix brings together vital vegan nutrients clinically proven to help promote visibly thicker, fuller, longer-looking hair while supporting a healthy gut microbiome.
Get brows that look thicker and bolder with this castor oil, vitamin, and antioxidant-infused serum. It’s ideal for brows that are thin, over-plucked, or just need a little extra love. Plus, it protects against fall-out caused by environmental stressors like makeup removal and brow styling products. This bottle of serum is a 4-month supply.
Your daily skincare workout is set with 03/PEPPA—our Peptide Multiplex Skin-Build serum delivers best-in-class peptides and amino acid SUPER-SETS that will boost your skin into shape. Strengthen your epidermis with our Power-Peptides that will keep your skin base solid and youthful. Hyaluronic Acid, Gotu Kola Extract, and Aloe Vera leaf juice reduce puffiness while leaving your skin supple and bouncy.
Opulence MD Beauty Now You See Me Liquid Essentials Kit
Shorter lash lengths to prevent batting against your eyeglass lens. Black band color. Lash lengths measure 4-6-8mm (inside, center, outside). Protective case, signature Applicator, and Gel Magnetic Liner in Black included. Made from Siberian mink. Up to 45 wears with proper storage and cleaning. Soft, flexible bands that hug your lash line. Secures to your eyelid with 12 low-profile, high strength magnets.
This fresh opening of Apple Brandy on the Rocks unfolds into the perfume’s core personality: a distinctive apple brandy accord, in which a crisp fruity blend harmonizes with brandy—recreated using notes of rum for the liquor aspect, moss, and vanilla. Upon a core structure of cedarwood and ambroxan, the scent carries sophistication into the night. It captures the constant reincarnation and incontestable elegance of the ‘Big Apple’—most especially that of its legendary nightlife.