Courtesy of Brand

Do you want to achieve that irresistible everyday aroma? The kind of smell that leaves people anticipating the next time they will see you – sort of like the first time meeting Rihanna to discover if all of the hype around her angelic scent is true. Well what if we told you the same product will also illuminate your melanin giving you the glow of your dreams without the worries of that unwanted sticky feel? Royale Flyness, a black-owned cosmetic company, creates a variety of body butters that will do just as we described.

Founder Ian Campbell launched the business in 2019 after realizing that there weren’t many options of personal care products for men or any brands that were focused on highlighting men of color. Day to day, you can find the most melanated eye candy on the brand’s Instagram demonstrating how they use Royale Flyness products. “There is this thing that Black men don’t like to spend time pampering or taking care of themselves, and I wanted to prove that isn’t at all true,” says Campbell.

Even from the pictures posted, it is clear that the body butter provides a top-tier natural glow. But, what you can’t see is how amazing the scent is – or maybe you can in the raving reviews on the website or within the Instagram comments. However, if you would like to test it out rather than take our word for it, the brand offers a free sample pack on their website to give customers the chance to try four different body butters before committing to the full size. My personal favorite is ‘Zeus’. The vanilla musk and sandalwood butter melts into my skin and leaves me shining and attracting endless inquiries like “what are you wearing?!”

Loading the player...

One of the best parts about Campbell’s products is that they are all made with natural ingredients and the brand also offers a vegan assortment. “Our body butters provide a natural glow to the skin because it doesn’t sit on top of the skin, which causes that greasy/sticky feeling most people don’t particularly care for,” Campbell said. The brand also carries an unscented body butter for those that just want to nourish their skin and achieve the heavenly glow. And don’t worry ladies! Royale Flyness has you covered too with their ‘Diamond Princess’ body butter that contains notes of jasmine, raspberry, and rose.

Aside from the brilliant body butters, Royale Flyness carries an assortment of body wash, soap bars, beard care products, body oils, lip care products, and body sprays. Campbell mentioned his childhood memories of going into luxury retail stores with his grandmother to learn about top and middle fragrance notes and being drawn to making homemade facials at a young age. “I guess having a cosmetics company was always in the cards for me,” he said. “I hope to continue to expand my product line up and brand presence, but also be a brand that continues to push inclusivity.”