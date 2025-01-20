Facelift Without Surgery? I Tried A Buccal Facial And Lymphatic Drainage Massage

Rob Lewine / Getty Images

When it comes to wellness trends, I’m always curious to see what the buzz is about. Recently, I decided to treat myself to a Buccal facial and lymphatic drainage massage. For my self-care day, I visited Vanity House in Harlem, New York, a Black-owned wellness center that offers a comprehensive suite of services including a nail salon, sauna, massage therapy, and a charming coffee shop attached for a post-treatment unwind.

Upon arriving, I was warmly greeted by the lovely owner, Tasama Craig, who walked me through the services offered and the benefits I could expect from the treatments. Her calm demeanor and extensive knowledge instantly put me at ease, making me feel like I was in the right hands. After our chat, she introduced me to my massage therapist, who would be performing both the Buccal facial and lymphatic drainage massage.

The Buccal Facial Experience

We started with the Buccal facial, a treatment that I had heard about but never experienced. My massage therapist began by gently removing my makeup and applying grapeseed oil, known for its antioxidant properties and non-comedogenic benefits. As she massaged my face, she explained that grapeseed oil helps nourish the skin while providing a smooth glide for the massage. She then began by pressing on my lymph nodes around my face and neck to encourage circulation and detoxification.

For those unfamiliar, a buccal facial involves a technique where the therapist massages the muscles inside the cheeks and jawline. It’s sometimes referred to as a “facelift without the surgery” because of its contouring and sculpting benefits. My therapist explained that Buccal facials improve blood circulation, reduce tension in the jaw (especially helpful for those who clench or grind their teeth), and help with lymphatic drainage, which can reduce puffiness and give the face a more defined look. This treatment can also boost collagen production, ease sinus congestion, and even provide relief for TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorders.

Throughout the hour-long facial, my therapist walked me through each step, ensuring I was comfortable and relaxed. The experience was oddly soothing, even during the intraoral part, where she used gloved fingers to massage the inside of my cheeks. By the end of the session, my face felt lighter, more sculpted, and refreshed.

Lymphatic Drainage Massage

Next, we transitioned to the lymphatic drainage massage for my abdominal area, which also lasted about an hour. The therapist began by gently pressing on my lymph nodes to “open” them, allowing for optimal drainage. She explained that this helps flush out toxins, reduce fluid retention, and improve digestion. Using rhythmic, gentle strokes, she worked along my stomach and sides to stimulate my lymphatic system.

Lymphatic drainage massages offer a wealth of benefits. They can boost the immune system, reduce bloating, improve circulation, and help with post-surgical recovery. The process also promotes relaxation and can ease muscle tension. As someone who occasionally deals with digestive sluggishness, I was eager to experience these benefits firsthand.

After Glow and Recommendations

After the session, I felt an immediate sense of lightness and calm. My stomach felt less bloated, and there was a noticeable ease in my body’s tension. The combination of the Buccal facial and lymphatic drainage massage left me feeling rejuvenated both inside and out.

Both Tasama and my massage therapist recommended getting a Buccal facial once every two weeks to once a month for optimal results. This frequency helps maintain facial contour, reduce tension, and keep puffiness at bay. For the lymphatic drainage massage, they suggested starting with weekly sessions and then transitioning to biweekly as the body adjusts. At Vanity House, a buccal massage is about $150 and a lymphatic massage is priced at $180 per session.

Vanity House truly provides a space for holistic wellness, and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Tasama Craig’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment for relaxation and self-care is evident in every detail of the space. If you’re in Harlem and looking to indulge in transformative wellness treatments, a visit to Vanity House should definitely be on your list.