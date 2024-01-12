7 ESSENCE Editors Share Their 2024 Beauty And Wellness Goals

Getty Images / Rose Hartman

New year, new beauty routine. With 2023 long-gone, we may be in search of new and improved techniques to boost our daily rituals in 2024. From streaming our skincare with gua sha and sculpting tools, to taking daily supplements and improving our gut heath, like all of us, ESSENCE Editors are setting new beauty and wellness goals this year. And while “resolutions” may feel difficult to keep up with– taking at least 66 days to form a new habit– gradually building more intentional routines are definitely in for 2024.

Below, 7 of our ESSENCE editors let us in on the beauty and wellness practices on their list this year.

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

“My beauty and wellness resolutions for 2024 are all about consistency across the board. When it comes to skincare, I want to make sure I’m using the same products morning and night– the ones my incredible dermatologist, Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton recommended. As a beauty editor, I’m always testing so many things and my skin can be sensitive. So being consistent really helps balance out my skin. As for wellness, I’ve been journaling since I was a little girl. I definitely go through seasons where I’m not doing it as much, though, and I feel the effects of that on my mind and spirit. That said, I’m starting a journaling club at the end of this month called Joy Letters, to encourage myself and others to come together and journal!”

Victoria Uwumarogie, Senior Lifestyle Editor

“My resolution is to learn my skin and how to best care for it. I’ve suffered with hormonal acne since puberty and I’m finally seeing a change. Now I’m ready to glow! When it comes to wellness, I am making it a priority to wake up an hour earlier than I used to so that I can start the day in prayer, exercising and doing all of the things that center me before I take on my responsibilities.”

Okla Jones, Entertainment Editor

“This year, I want to consume an adequate amount of water daily. Also, I will do better in terms of cooking at home as opposed to eating out. What you put into your body is paramount.”

Valerie Butler, Fashion Market Editor

“My new year beauty & wellness resolutions are to gua sha daily, heal and improve my gut health, and attend salsa classes more regularly!”

Jennifer Ford, Commerce Editor

“My beauty intention focuses on the regular use of microcurrent facial devices such as NuFace and Sola Wave. These tools help me gently lift, contour, and sculpt my face without spending a lot of money on in-office treatments. By using them consistently, I can improve my muscle memory, which can lead to a natural, non-surgical facelift effect over time.”

Malaika Jabali, Senior News & Politics Editor

“I’m drinking a green smoothie just about every day. And for when I travel, I bought a portable blender that can work with just a charge. I have been surprised by how much increasing my veggie intake, especially green ones like spinach, has improved my skin and energy levels! Popeye really did his big one when he was scarfing down all those cans.”

Marie David, Assistant Video Editor

“My beauty and wellness goal this year is to take my daily supplements, keep up my fruit and veggie intake, and remain consistent with my day and night skincare routines.”