Everything to Know About Tranexamic Acids, According to Experts

In the Black community, we’re known to experience dark spots and hyperpigmentation. This happens because many of us either do not put enough sunscreen on our faces or experience acne breakouts that lead to dark spots. With this in mind, figuring out what skincare acids to add to our skincare routines is key. One that we’re loving right now in particular, which you might’ve heard floating around, is tranexamic acid.

Dr. Rawn Bosley, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Texas; Dr. Helen M. Torok, MD, a Medical Director at the Trillium Creek Dermatology Center; and Jackie Spagnuolo, a licensed registered nurse practitioner and founder of Beauty Nurse NYC, discuss the benefits of tranexamic acids below.

What is Tranexamic Acid?

“Tranexamic Acid is a naturally occurring amino acid that plays a considerable role in promoting the growth of collagen, reducing melanin formations, and providing the skin with strength and elasticity,” Dr. Torok tells ESSENCE. “This ingredient rivals standard hydroquinone and is even suitable for those with melasma and inflammatory skin conditions.”

What are the benefits of Tranexamic Acid?

Spagnuolo and Dr. Bosley share that using tranexamic acid can help reduce dark spots. Dr. Bosley notes that tranexamic acid can interact with the enzyme, which can “stimulate hormones that increase the production of melanin or pigment in the skin.” Tranexamic acids can reduce excess production of melanin and skin discoloration, including melasma, hyperpigmentation, dark spots and redness.

Can Tranexamic Acid work for all skin types?

Dr. Bosely, Dr. Torok and Spagnuolo notes that tranexamic acid works for all skin types and skin tones and has the ability to repair the skin barrier. “It’s well-tolerated by most skin types because it doesn’t cause irritation or dryness, making it a versatile ingredient in skincare,” Spagnuolo says. Dr. Torok also shares dark skin tones that can benefit using this skincare ingredient that can also treat inflammatory skin conditions like rosacea, acne, psoriasis, and eczema.

Which products should I use?

01 01 SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense “This serum is formulated to target hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone,” Spagnuolo says. “It combines tranexamic acid with other brightening agents like niacinamide and kojic acid, making it effective for skin clarity and radiance.” Available at dermstore.com 110 Shop Now 02 02 The Inkey List Tranexamic Acid Night Treatment “This affordable option delivers tranexamic acid alongside vitamin C and acai berry extract,” Spagnuolo says. “It works overnight to reduce hyperpigmentation and improve skin tone, making it a great addition to a nighttime skincare routine for those seeking brighter skin.” Available at sephora.com 17 Shop Now 03 03 Glytone TranEXamide Discoloration Treatment Serum “This serum contains tranexamic acid along with Kojic acid, another pigment-reducing ingredient, to address discoloration and brighten the skin,” Dr. Bosley says. “This night serum also contains niacinamide which, when added to the other ingredients, helps to create and maintain an even tone and texture of the skin.” Available at dermstore.com 80 Shop Now 04 04 Murad Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum “This potent formula includes tranexamic acid and glycolic acid to help diminish dark spots and even out skin tone,” Spagnuolo says. “It’s a powerful choice for those looking to address significant hyperpigmentation and achieve a more radiant complexion.” Available at sephora.com 83 Shop Now

