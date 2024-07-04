Everything You Need To Know About Bobs

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

What do Lori Harvey, Gabrielle Union, Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, and Zendaya all have in common? Rocking the bob cut hairstyle, of course. All have further proven that this has been the year of chopping it off and embracing cropped looks.

“It’s a short to medium-length haircut in which the hair is typically cut straight around the head at about jaw-level, often with bangs at the front,” Danielle Priano tells ESSENCE. ”A bob can suit almost any face shape with the right cut.”

If you’re considering wearing this hairstyle, celebrity hair stylists give us the 411 on this blunt chin-length ‘do below.

If I want it to frame my face a specific way, what do you suggest?

In general, Priano, Kim Kimble, and Sarah Potempa share that a bob can suit any face shape. If you want to elongate your face, though, for example, opt for a longer bob. If you want a softer look, try a layered bob. For balancing out the forehead and jawline, you might consider side-swept bangs.

What is the easiest bob haircut to maintain?

Potempa notes that a classic bob is the easiest to maintain. “The styling is minimal, so all you must do is ensure you have the correct products to add volume and keep up with your cut appointments.”

What should I know about a layered bob?

If you want to add layers, they can add texture and movement, making the haircut more versatile. “For thicker hair, layers can help reduce bulk, while for finer hair, minimal layering can add volume,” Potempa said. “The choice depends on the desired look and hair type.”

How do I maintain my bob?

For anyone who’s getting a silk press bob, consider using products like lightweight serums, holding sprays and styling creams to maintain bobs. Serums can be used on silk press bobs, bob wigs, and even on the ends of bob braids.

Priano suggests using heat protectants to keep the hair sleek and shiny while protecting against humidity. “Heat protectant is also essential, these products ensure that the bob stays smooth and glossy, providing long-lasting style without frizz.”

Suggested products

01 01 SexyHair Healthy Smooth and Seal Shine and Anti-Frizz Spray “I use the SexyHair Protect Me Spray during heat styling,” Priano says. “These products ensure that the bob stays smooth and glossy, providing long-lasting style without frizz.” Available at amazon.com 23 Shop Now 02 02 Fenty Hair The Protective Type 5-in-1 Heat Protectant Styler This vegan heat protectant can protect your silk press up to 450 degrees while smoothing, repairing and reducing frizz. It’s also gluten and cruelty free. Available at fentybeauty.com 28 Shop Now 03 03 Mielle Organics Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum This serum adds shine, and supports a healthy scalp while sealing the hair and provides longevity to the bob haircut. Available at target.com 13 Shop Now 04 04 The Beachwaver Co. Shine Bright Vegan Keratin & Argan Serum “I like finishing a bob style with this product to achieve a glass hair effect,” Potempa says. “This can be used on silk press bobs, bob wigs, and even on the ends of bob braids.” Available at beachwaver.com 18 Shop Now

