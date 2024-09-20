ESScent Of The Week: Violet Dreams Become Reality With Parfums de Marly Latest Fragrance Creation

Remember when Rihanna said that her reign just wouldn’t let up? Well, neither will Parfums de Marly — especially with their latest purple reign.

I had been in anticipation of this launch for weeks (as many of us were), and the moment I finally caught a whiff of Palatine, I was completely stunned—in the best way possible. You’d think I’d expect nothing less from one of my favorite niche fragrance houses, but this scent was truly something special.

You know that feeling when a perfume just gets you? It’s rare, but when it happens, it feels magical. Palatine is bright, floral, and utterly captivating— housed in a chic violet bottle that’s as stunning as the fragrance itself (but let’s be honest, all of the Parfums de Marly bottoms are masterpieces).

What sets Palatine apart is its balance of fruit, florals, and a touch of powdery softness. It opens with mandarin and pear (two of my favorite notes) that immediately lift your spirits. But once that violet petal hits? It’s game over. It’s fresh, but not too sweet, and I love how it dries down into a smooth, creamy sandalwood finish. It’s a scent that feels both playful and sophisticated—perfect for a day brunch or a night out.

There’s something about Parfums de Marly that keeps them at the top of the niche fragrance game, and Palatine proves it once again. Their fragrances aren’t just well-crafted; they evoke a mood, a feeling, a vibe. They know how to do luxury without being over-the-top, and each of their scents feels like a work of art. Whether it’s the sultry Athalia, the flirty Delina or the rich Herod, you know you’re in for something special.

Why I love it: Palatine is a powerful fragrance centered around a modern floral bouquet with fresh fruity and powdery notes. What I adore is how it revolves around the violet petal, enhanced with a unique masculine-turned-feminine lavender. That airiness gives it a disruptive twist that’s unlike anything else in my collection. Plus, the dry-down of musk, patchouli, and vanilla gives a warm, velvety hug that lasts all day. At $375, it’s an investment, but one worth making for its luxurious composition and longevity.

It’s not just me who can’t get enough of this scent—beauty lovers and fragrance connoisseurs everywhere are raving about Palatine. In fact, #FragranceTok OGs like Zoe, the Perfume Princess, and Caroline Stern have highlighted it as a standout addition to Parfums de Marly’s already stellar lineup, with some loving how the violet and sandalwood give it an unconventional twist. The violet bottle is also a showstopper, drawing in fans who appreciate the marriage of elegance and playfulness.

But what really makes them stand out for me is their ability to layer beautifully with other fragrances. Palatine, with its creamy sandalwood base, practically begs to be mixed and matched. Which brings me to…

Perfect pairings: If you love experimenting with your fragrances like I do, you’re going to have a field day with Palatine. For extra warmth try layering it with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Oud Satin Mood to add a cozy, woodsy vibe. It enhances the sandalwood and gives it extra depth. Jo Malone’s Peony & Blush Suede is also an excellent layering partner for more floral-forward days. The peony adds a soft, romantic touch to Palatine’s violet.

Palatine is that versatile fragrance you can wear day or night. It has a presence without being overpowering, and it leaves a trail that’s both sophisticated and fun. As always, Parfums de Marly delivers something special, and Palatine is just the latest example of their fragrance mastery. If you haven’t tried it yet, what are you waiting for?