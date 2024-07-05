ESScent Of The Week: ‘That Girl’ Is The Viral Vanilla Perfume Of Our Dreams

Welcome to ESScent — a weekly fragrance series, where we tantalize your senses with the latest scents and swoon-worthy launches. From floral fantasies to sultry musks, we’re here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of perfumery, ensuring you’re always one step ahead in the scent game. Get ready to embark on a fragrant journey that celebrates the beauty, power, and individuality of Black women through the art of scent.

When I’m scrolling through my TikTok “for you” page and hear “Okay b–ch, I’ve got it, let’s try it,” I just know Paul Fino’s (aka @paulreactss) review is going to be great. Okay, well maybe everything isn’t a “hit,” but I at least know the reviews will be authentic. With a whopping 1.4 million followers, Fino has earned his place as a top-tier content creator on #PerfumeTok and for good reason — he knows his stuff. Known for his vibrant and authentic reviews, Paul Reacts has introduced us to fragrances that are not only buzzworthy but also embodies a blend of sophistication and intrigue. Exactly the reason why he’s earned my trust on rating some of the world’s best fragrances.

Fino is also known for helping his audience uncover hidden gems, some budget-friendly, and some uber-expensive, that don’t skimp on quality. In 2023, Fino turned his lifelong dream into reality by collaborating with Oakcha to create his very own fragrance, Miss Girl. A combination of two of my favorite scents — Baccarat Rouge 540 and Lost Cherry — let’s just say *chefs kiss.* Miss Girl had the internet talking, and we haven’t stopped since.

Now, back by popular demand, Oakcha’s latest creation in collaboration with Fino called That Girl, popularly known as a That Girl Viral Vanilla, is a gourmand fragrance that captivates with its blend of sweet and sultry notes. That Girl is not only yummy and edible smelling, it is designed for those who want to stand out — this perfume combines the richness of vanilla with nuanced undertones, creating a sophisticated and memorable scent.

From the moment the cap is lifted, That Girl makes a striking impression.

As the juice touched my skin, immediately the vanilla, caramel, coconut milk, tonka bean and a hint of marshmallow came to the fore. Comparable to Bianco Latte by Giardini Di Toscana, these elements add a warmth and sensuality that is deeply comforting. The dry-down is sophisticated and enduring (especially for a “budget” perfume), and the trail of honey, amber and marshmallow gives it a fluffy, powdery, bakery smell that will leave a lasting impression that is both memorable and unique.

In true Oakcha fashion, the packaging of this perfume is as elegant as the scent itself. The sleek, minimalist bottle with its clean lines and understated label reflects the sophistication of the fragrance within. And for only $55 for 50ml / 1.7oz, it’s a visual treat that adds a touch of luxury to any vanity.

Why I love it: Though it’s not an exact dupe to Bianco Latte, it’s pretty damn close. This one is a bit fluffier and airy, making it perfect for the spring and summer months. And for this price tag, That Girl will be repurchased over and over. It’s just that good. Not to mention, because Oakcha fragrances are extraits (meaning they have a higher concentration of fragrance oil than a regular EDP – 30-40%), this scent is beastmode and lasts way longer than your typical fragrance.

Perfect pairings: Pairing perfumes is about finding complementary notes that enhance each other without overwhelming the senses. And because smelling good starts with the base, first things first, before you even spray your perfume you’ll want to moisturize your body with Brown Sugar Babe’s Créme de La Créme body oil. Both scents feature sweet, gourmand notes and this will not only enhance That Girl’s vanilla notes, but also the lasting power and sillage of your fragrance. This will ensure that the scent remains noticeable and appealing throughout the day. Now on to perfumes: The coffee and vanilla notes in a fragrance like YSL Black Opium, for example, complement and deepen the vanilla in That Girl, while Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter is sweet-scented and playful scent that actually paired beautifully with this one. Sweet Tooth‘s candy-like notes of chocolate marshmallow and Chantilly cream enhanced the dessert-like quality of the vanilla in Oakcha’s That Girl, evoking warmth and comfort, creating a cozy, enveloping scent when layered. By combining these two fragrances, you can create a richer, sweeter, and more nuanced scent profile that is both playful and sophisticated.

In the world of fragrance, trends come and go, every so often, a scent emerges that captures the collective imagination of perfumistas and casual wearers alike. For me, that is That Girl, and I’d recommend you check her out!