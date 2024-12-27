ESScent Of The Week: Kayali’s New Fragrance Turns Strawberry Dreams Into Reality

I have a confession to make.

While I am a Kayali stan (seriously, Mona Kattan can do no wrong in my eyes), when I first smelled the latest addition to their viral Yum collection, Yum Boujee Marshmallow, it was an immediate no for me. In fact, I initially dubbed it my least favorite Kayali fragrance ever. What made it even worse is that not only are strawberry and marshmallow two of my favorite scent notes, but I couldn’t log onto #FragranceTok with everyone raving about how much this was a hit for them.

But like they say, great things take time.

And after one, two, twenty wear tests, I can confidently say — I’ve been converted.

From the first spritz, it’s clear that this pure, unapologetic femininity in a bottle. Though the notes list reveals Pink Lady Apple and Italian Lemon, on my nose, what emerges immediately is an ethereal blend of airy strawberries and cloud-like marshmallows. The fruity opening feels light and airy rather than heavy or syrupy (like a milkshake), creating an effervescent sweetness that draws you in.

The marshmallow note emerges (with a hint of coconut), but in no way do you get artificial sweetness. This is a masterclass in gourmand perfumery – pillowy, creamy marshmallow clouds wrapped in delicate orange blossom water and sun-ripened strawberries. It’s the difference between grocery store marshmallows and those fancy, handcrafted ones you get from high-end patisseries.

But it was really the dry down that sealed the deal for me – a sophisticated musky warmth that transforms this playful cotton candy, strawberry and vanilla scent into something decidedly more grown-up. While longevity might not match my Kayali favorite, Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar (I’d say no more than four hours on the skin), there’s no shame in reapplying to continue this goodness throughout the day.

Why I love it: Initially, I thought this would be too sweet, too young, too much. But here’s what won me over: this isn’t your teenage Bath & Body Works strawberry marshmallow scent (not too much on B&BW though — I still love those too). The way the marshmallow note intertwines with the fresh fruity opening and that sophisticated base creates something that’s both comforting and elegant.

What really sealed the deal was how it develops throughout the day. That initial burst of fruits mellows into this gorgeous, creamy heart that keeps you coming back for more, hence the reapplications. And the compliments? Endless. Every time I wear it, someone wants to know what that “amazing smell” is. And it’s always me.

Perfect pairings: Kayali was built for layering, and Yum Boujee Marshmallow is no exception. Here are my favorite combinations that are of course a part of the Kayali house as well. First, there’s Yum Pistachio Gelato and this is the ultimate gourmand dream. Layer Pistachio first, then top with Boujee Marshmallow. The nutty warmth of Pistachio adds depth to the marshmallow sweetness, creating this irresistible dessert-like aroma that’s sophisticated enough for daily wear. And then of course, the OG, Vanilla 28: Vanilla 28’s rich, woody vanilla base adds gravitas to Boujee Marshmallow’s playful sweetness. Start with Vanilla 28 (two sprays), then layer Boujee Marshmallow over it. The result? A complex, grown-up vanilla that’s perfect for evening wear.

Available at Sephora and Hudabeauty.com in various sizes (from a $29 travel spray to the full $138 100ml bottle), this isn’t just another perfume launch – it’s a reminder that first impressions aren’t everything. Like many great love stories, mine with Yum Boujee Marshmallow started with skepticism but blossomed into an obsession.

My advice? Give it time, give it space, and watch how this sweet, sophisticated creation becomes the fragrance you can’t stop reaching for.