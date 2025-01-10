ESScent Of The Week: This Unexpected Jo Malone Scent Became My Signature — And Here's Why

“You don’t seem like a Jo Malone type of girl.”

I remember when my girl Felice said that to me when I was raving about a fragrance I’d fallen in love with from the brand. After I quizzed her exactly on what she meant (I needed to understand if I should be offended), I learned that she and others, often associated this as a beloved brand of our parents generation, and not one of the trendier brands you’d often see as you scroll on #FragranceTok.

And while that may have been a theme once upon a time, I’m here to say, not anymore. Or at least, not in my eyes.

For those unfamiliar, Jo Malone London has been around since the early 90s, and yes, they have become synonymous with their coveted scents and luxurious products for bath, body, and home (and also yes, your parents probably love them). Their most loved scents include Wood Sage & Sea Salt, English Pear & Freesia, and Lime Basil & Mandarin.

But those weren’t even any of the ones that caught my eye (or nose). I came to find out I’m a Mimosa & Cardamom kind of girl, and I’ve been obsessed ever since I first got my nose on it. This isn’t just another pretty perfume – it’s a masterpiece that reveals new dimensions throughout the day, and it’s safe to say the brand has converted me, an elder millennial, to its fold.

But let me break it down for you, so you can fully understand the Jo Malone journey I went through with this scent. This fragrance opens with fresh cardamom, its spicy-sweet warmth immediately drawing you in. Don’t expect the typical heavy spice note found in other fragrances, though. Here, it’s delicate and precisely balanced, reminiscent of that perfect morning chai.

The heart of the fragrance showcases the true star – mimosa. For those unfamiliar with mimosa in perfumery (and many aren’t), picture delicate yellow flowers with a powdery, honeyed sweetness that feels both ethereal and grounding. This isn’t the mimosa from your brunch cocktail – this is the mimosa flower, a sophisticated bloom that brings a subtle almond-like quality to the composition. When these powdery floral notes merge with the cardamom, creating a warm, skin-like scent.

The dry down reveals creamy tonka bean and sandalwood base notes, grounding the composition with a soft, cashmere-like warmth that lingers beautifully. There’s also a whisper of damask rose weaving throughout, adding an elegant touch without overwhelming the composition.

Everything about this fragrance sounds like something I would love. So dare I say it — I am in fact “a Jo Malone type of girl” after all?

Why I love it: What makes this fragrance exceptional is its evolution throughout the day. In the morning, the cardamom note feels invigorating and fresh. By afternoon, the mimosa creates a sophisticated aura that’s both professional and uniquely personal. As evening approaches, the base notes develop into a cozy, intimate scent that feels like luxury in fragrance form.

Now here’s one thing to note — Jo Malone fragrances are formulated as colognes (making them lighter and airier than traditional eau de parfums), meaning although I love the scent I did need to reapply throughout the day to get this to last on my skin.So consider this your opportunity to revisit that magical first spritz or experiment with different layering combinations. And speaking of layering…

Perfect pairings: What makes this fragrance even more versatile is how beautifully it plays with others – both within and outside the Jo Malone collection. Layer it with Byredo’s Gypsy Water to amplify its woody undertones, or pair it with Le Labo’s Vanille 44 for a cozy, sweet embrace that feels perfect for winter evenings. For an unexpected twist, I’ve found it works beautifully with D.S. & Durga’s I Don’t Know What – the combination creates an ethereal, hard-to-pin-down scent that garners constant compliments. And on days when I want to lean into the spicier side, a spritz of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 transforms Mimosa & Cardamom into something utterly magnetic.

The British fragrance and lifestyle brand has earned its reputation for their unique portfolio of scents, from beloved classics to innovative new releases. They consistently reimagine the rules of perfumery by mixing unexpected combinations of ingredients and creating elegant yet playful concepts. Mimosa & Cardamom stands as evidence that Jo Malone London isn’t resting on tradition – they’re creating contemporary classics that resonate with a new generation of fragrance enthusiasts.

This scent has become my signature for good reason: it’s sophisticated without pretense, unique without being polarizing, and comfortable without fading into the background. So for those who’ve also dismissed Jo Malone as “not their type,” I encourage you to give Mimosa & Cardamom a chance. You might discover, as I did, that sometimes the most unexpected choices become the most perfect fits. After all, isn’t that what personal style is truly about?