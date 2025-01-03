ESScent Of The Week: Why D&G's Latest Fragrance Has Me Completely Devoted

I’ve spent years actively avoiding fragrances with orange blossom. There I said it.

When everyone was raving about Kilian’s Love Don’t Be Shy once they got wind that it’s Rihanna’s (alleged) favorite fragrance, I just couldn’t relate.

There’s just something about that note that has always felt overwhelming to me. And not just that — if I’m honest, it also gives me an “old lady” vibe as well. But I’m here to say, Dolce&Gabbana’s Devotion Intense? It may have just officially made me a believer (or at least be able to tolerate the note in a few select fragrances).

Okay, a bit of backstory: When this amber bottle landed on my doorstep a few months ago, I truthfully almost passed it to a friend after reading the notes. Orange blossom? Hard pass. It actually sat (still boxed) until just last month, because I’d put it down and then forgotten about it. But being the adventurous girl that I am one day, I decided to give it one quick spray before passing my final judgement (especially as I was already thinking about holiday gifts to give friends and family — this was sure to be added to the list).

And let me just say, that decision changed everything I thought I knew about orange blossom. I knew this would be added to my fragrance vanity, and would be here to stay. First and foremost, in Devotion Intense, it’s not that sharp, overwhelming floral I’ve come to expect. Instead, it’s been masterfully balanced with a rich hazelnut note that somehow makes the orange blossom feel completely different – softer, more sophisticated, actually wearable, and perfect for the wall and winter. I know I keep saying this, but for the first time, I understand why perfumers love working with this note.

The fragrance is everything warm, sweet and delicious in a bottle. It opens with this addictive hazelnut that feels warm and cozy, and then the orange blossom emerges gradually giving it that citrusy, sweet touch (but way less lemony, which was in fact why I wasn’t a huge fan of the original Devotion). Thanks to the genius of perfumer Olivier Cresp, it’s been tamed into something that even skeptics like me can appreciate. The Madagascar vanilla base? That’s what seals the deal, adding a creamy depth that makes the whole composition feel complete, and leaves the perfect scent cloud.

Why I love it: I’ve been wearing this consistently for the past few weeks, and to my surprise, the compliments have been non-stop. Holiday parties, basketball games, Christmas dinner with family — the reactions have been all the same. But more importantly, it’s made me realize how quick we can be to write things off based on past experiences. Sometimes it takes the right combination – the right perfumer, the right supporting notes – to show you a different side of something you thought you knew.

Perfect pairings: For those who love to layer their fragrances (I see you, fragrance collectors), I’ve discovered some unexpected combinations that make Devotion Intense even more intriguing. Try layering it with Le Labo’s Santal 33 – the creamy sandalwood amplifies the warmth of the hazelnut while adding a subtle smokiness that’s perfect for evening. For daytime, I’ve been loving it with Clean Reserve’s Skin – the light musk creates this your-skin-but-better effect that’s absolutely addictive. My latest obsession? A spritz of Devotion Intense followed by a touch of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540. The way the saffron and amber notes in BR540 play with the orange blossom creates something super unique. And of course, with the real star of the show being the vanilla notes here, anything vanilla will take this up a notch. Try pairing it with Philosophy’s Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere, Kayali’s Vanilla 28 or Maison Mataha’s Escapade Gourmande.

Final verdict: Is this going to set you back more than your average department store fragrance? Absolutely. But here’s the thing – after being an avid tester of fragrances, I’ve learned that price doesn’t always equal quality. This one, though? It delivers. It’s not just about the gorgeous bottle sitting pretty on your vanity – though that Sacred Heart design is a whole moment – it’s about having a signature scent that actually smells as gorgeous as you are.

If you’re like me and have been hesitant about an orange blossom note like I was, this might be the fragrance that changes your mind. And if you already love the note? You’re going to appreciate how it’s been reimagined here.