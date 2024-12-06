ESScent Of The Week: Cirque du Soleil’s L’eau de Parfum Brings Big Top Magic To Life

Growing up, I absolutely loved the circus. It was something my dad and I did together—whether it was the Universoul Circus, Ringling Bros., or any big top that rolled into town, we were there. It was a shared adventure we both loved.

Now that he’s gone, I didn’t think anything could take me back to those moments. But then I discovered L’eau de Parfum by Cirque du Soleil. And somehow, this fragrance did just that.

As corny as it may sound, the instant I sprayed it, I was transported—back to those days, spending quality time with my dad, the smell of caramelized treats (funnel cake and fried oreos were my favorite, by the way) wafting through the air and to the innocence of that girl who had a big life ahead of her — in a way I never thought possible.

Needless to say, this scent doesn’t just smell good—it captures a feeling.

But enough about me, let’s dive into the fragrance. At first spritz, L’eau de Parfum greets you with a burst of playful sweetness. The top notes—cotton candy, bergamot, and red apple—set the tone with a bright, airy charm that immediately makes you smile. It’s light and whimsical, making it perfect for just about every season.

But the real magic happens in the heart of the fragrance, when the unexpected popcorn and butter notes appear alongside the freesia and iris petals. It’s warm and savory-sweet, just buttery enough to evoke nostalgia without feeling heavy. It’s not the sticky carnival popcorn you might expect — instead, it’s elevated, refined, like a gourmet version that’s all grown-up.

As the scent unfolds, it becomes richer and more grounded. Creamy sandalwood sweeps in, wrapping everything in a subtle earthiness that balances the playful gourmand notes. Then comes the caramel and caramelized amber — the sweetness is smooth and elegant, never overpowering, and the warmth stays with you for hours.

Why I love it: This fragrance took me by surprise. I’ll admit, when I first heard Cirque du Soleil had created a perfume, I was skeptical. How do you translate something like the circus into a fragrance? But somehow, they pulled it off. The popcorn note is genius—it’s such a subtle yet powerful reminder of the circus experience, and it plays so beautifully with the florals and amber. And the more I wore it, the more I fell in love with its layers.

It’s rare for a scent to feel this creative, and we’ve got to get back to it. I mean, popcorn — in a fragrance?! Simply unheard of. That, in combination with florals, sandalwood, and amber sounds chaotic on paper, but on the skin, it’s perfect really. It’s nothing like the typical perfumes you find by your favorite designer fragrance house. It evokes memories without being literal and feels nostalgic without ever leaning too heavily into sweetness.

And the way it wears? Stunning. And it lasts. By the end of the day, the amber and sandalwood remain, soft and subtle. It’s a scent that stays with you—not just physically, but emotionally.

Perfect pairings: I’ve been experimenting with layering L’eau de Parfum, and the results have been incredible. On its own, it’s dynamic and complex, but paired with certain other scents, it transforms in the most delightful ways.

For daytime, I’ve fallen in love with combining it with Kayali’s Yum Bougie Marshmallow. Its marshmallowy sweetness and creamy undertones play beautifully with the buttery popcorn and cotton candy notes in L’eau de Parfum, creating a soft, edible quality that’s sweet without being overwhelming.

When I want to amplify the gourmand richness of L’eau de Parfum, I reach for Phlur’s Caramel Skin. The name says it all—it’s a smooth, cozy caramel scent that perfectly complements the fragrance’s caramel and amber base, adding a decadent layer of indulgence.

And for evening? It’s all about drama. My go-to pairing is Maison Margiela’s By the Fireplace. The smoky, roasted chestnut notes highlight the buttery popcorn and caramel in L’eau de Parfum, creating a warm, fireside vibe that feels luxurious and comforting. It’s the perfect combination for a night out—or a quiet evening in when you want to feel a little extra special.

Wearing L’eau de Parfum feels like carrying a piece of my childhood with me, but in a way that’s entirely grown-up. It’s bold, unforgettable, and unapologetically unique—just like the circus memories it evokes.

Would my dad have loved it? Probably not—he wasn’t much of a scent guy. But I like to think he’d understand why I do.