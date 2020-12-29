2020 was a big year for Ciara. She gave birth her third child, Win Wilson, released a new single with Esther Dean, and broke the internet with her Fault Magazine cover shoot. In the midst of all of her major moments, she managed to serve several hair looks in the process.

The 35-year-old singer has always been open to changing up her hair. When she debuted in 2004, she had long, honey blonde locks, then she switched to black curls and waves for her sophomore album, The Evolution. She even embraced her natural hair in the form of pixie cut for the video for “Promise.”

LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 8: Singer Ciara arrives at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 2004 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Since then, we’ve seen the two-time ESSENCE cover star with afro puffs, a platinum blonde bob, jumbo box braids and most recently, straight, pink hair. What can’t she do?

When Allure asked Ciara about her favorite hairstyle in 2018, she said, “[I’ve had] a bob length before. I’ve played before with a hairpiece and had my hair really short like a boy cut, and [that was] also really fun, too.”

Keep scrolling to see some of Ciara’s flyest hair moments in 2020. Hopefully it inspires you to try some new styles too!