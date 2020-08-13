Ciara Showcases The Beauty of Blackness in New Video ‘Rooted’

There is nothing better than being Black.

And what makes it all the better is seeing the artists we love display the beauty of our culture. Ciara echoed these sentiments with a visual love letter to Black women with her new music video for her latest single “Rooted,” featuring Ester Dean. In the opening verse, Cici proclaims, “A queen since she born, that was evident.”

The singer dropped the powerful visual at midnight on Thursday, which also shows her pregnant and dancing with her baby bump (pre-Win, of course) on full display. “Young girl stay rooted,” Ciara sings as the video opens, featuring choreography scenes from a stellar all-Black cast, “Brown skin poppin’ I’m rooted.”

It’s no surprise that Black Lives Matter and the current political climate of the country inspired the visual and song. “I am blessed to be able to carry seeds of new life into this world,” Ciara said in a press release. “The foundation of love for my family and the pride for my culture has made me feel rooted in my life, and nothing can knock me down. I am also reminded through my trials and triumphs, everything I need to survive and thrive is rooted in me. Gender nor color of your skin can limit how far you will go in life.”

She explained in a recent Instagram caption that she shot the “Rooted” visual “two days before delivery,” making it a true testament to her power as a mother and artist.

The video ends with a message to viewers from Ciara as her artist statement: “To All My Young Rosa’s and Luther’s, Keep Marching. Don’t Stop Fighting For What You Believe In. To All My Black Queens and Kings, Continue To Plant And Spread Seeds Of Love, Hope And Pride In Your Tribe. Everything You Need To Survive And Thrive Is Rooted In You. Stay Rooted.”

A portion of the proceeds from this song will go to support @G4GC_Org.

