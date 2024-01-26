9 Chic Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

This week, celebrity beauty moments were in the tightly-sewn grips of haute couture week in Paris. From front row beauty looks to frenzied trend sightings, the chicest week of the month left us with much to talk about.

Zendaya had her short angled-bang moment on the way to the Schiaparelli front row– where she bumped into Da’Vine Joy Randolph and JLo (who debuted a big chop bob.) The Euphoria star’s soft beauty look confirmed full brows are back! Imaan Hammam and ESSENCE GU digital coverstar Jordyn Woods seconded the trend, complementing their fluffed browbones with silky, out-of-face hair looks. The Woman King’s Sheila Atim took a page off of the Jean Paul Gaultier runway, with a discreet window peak (which Zendaya’s hairdo leaned towards).

And what’s a fashion week without Naomi Campbell? The supermodel mother had a seat at the Chanel show, wearing a timeless beauty look complete with gold-shimmer shadows and blended lip lines. Meanwhile, back at home, Halle Bailey showcased herr motherhood glow which reflected Sabrina Elba and singer PinkPatheress’ luminous cheeks to close out the week.

Below, take a look at the celebrity beauty all over our Instagram feed this week.