10 Celebrity Beauty Moments Of The Week

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Celebrities were having a real moment this past week: from award show glam, to a controversial campaign, and sun-kissed getaways. To say the least, the last five days have been a whirlwind of surprises, which, nevertheless, flooded our timelines with inspirational beauty moments. Picture drop-curled mullets, mermaid-like skin, and the return of full brows.

FKA Twigs had a statement to make about her UK-banned Calvin Klein ad, calling the removal a “double standard.” “I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labeled me,” she says underneath the photo of her gorgeous, bare, freckled face, and glowing skin. Justine Skye and SZA were on positive affirmation wave as well. Skye– who posed in thick eyeliner and cheek-contour blush– suggested you “tag a friend and tell them you love them.” SZA agreed, as she wrote, “there’s still life worth living and joy to find,” while showing off her henna with butterfly and bee-painted nails.

And speaking of heartfelt moments, Angela Bassett’s award-winning speech certainly touched us all. But words weren’t the only thing she delivered. The actress also stunned with bouncy curls and pearlescent skin. Meanwhile, Fantasia had a photo-op at the Governor’s Awards in a drop-curled mullet, glamorous brows, and ombré eyeshadow.

Megan Thee Stallion’s body glitter and Lori Harvey brought in more shimmer. Megan did so with next-level body glitter and Harvey with her wet complexion. Both were reminiscent of mermaid-like skin. As for Teyana Taylor? She reminded us of the beauty of taking risks, rocking a bright-red pixie cut only she can pull off.

Below, take a look at 10 heavy-hitting celebrity beauty moments that defined this week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C18d5xRIncg/?igsh=eWZqM2U0NWgzc2gx

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1-jdUKJCI9/?igsh=MjM1eXA1NTRrdGlu

https://www.instagram.com/p/C16DR5tLDtl/?igsh=MXZtZTVqODRjNmg5OA==

https://www.instagram.com/p/C175CfjSPwa/?igsh=NGl4OGZ0eGY4MDh4

https://www.instagram.com/p/C11rps6LYzz/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C14m4HyOr6p/?igsh=Z3JxeHp0b25zNGZx

https://www.instagram.com/p/C17fihjNgOr/?igsh=NjI5YXZ5djY3cDFn

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1-z-CNM53k/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1-vrwRv4C4/?igsh=b2d0NTF6a3o5bnk0&img_index=1