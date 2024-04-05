12 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The bouffant hair and theatrical beauty looks from last week birthed the “glorious chaos” we all saw this week. For one, the iHeart Radio Music Awards had celebrities dressing up, pairing looks with precise brows and high-point blush. Meanwhile, celebrities we look up to posed opportunities to talk about health and wellness on a deeper level. To say the least, attention-grabbing moments were abound all week long.

For starters, SZA took over iHeart Radio’s R&B category with three awards for song, album, and artist of the year. As for her winning look? Bugs. Square French tips were decorated with insects– everything from ladybugs and crickets to ants galore. This matched the white toes and henna on her feet.

Hairstylist Malcolm Marquez gave Doechii a bombshell blowout, using the As I Am Rosemary Collection, for the occasion. And speaking of bombshell hair, Beyoncé’s blonde waves were nestled under her cowboy hat. Other standout looks included Ice Spice and Justine Skye; both molding strands into deep curves. Ice Spice carved out a swooping part on a straight ginger wig, while Skye opted for a gravity-defying, hair sprayed arch.

Kehlani has been on the top of our feed all week. This time with gems sparkling from the eyes, a glistening bob, and gel-slicked eyebrows by artist Dee Carrion. We of course can’t forget that Serena Williams teased her new beauty brand, WYN BEAUTY, in a post earlier this week. In it, she donned metallic gold nails and brown roots.

On a more serious note, Lizzo, in a tear-filled post, shared her feelings in a Tumblr post. In short, she gave us the much-needed reminder that it is okay to cry and feel your emotions.

Below, take a look at the celebrity beauty moments that had us taking notes throughout the week.