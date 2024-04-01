ICYMI: Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@beyonce, @doechii / Instagram

Over the weekend, theatrical beauty moments entered stage left with moodboard-worthy looks. Dramatic posing met SFX makeup and bouffant hairstyling, setting off the Americana theme Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album reigned in. Meanwhile, the Easter holiday resurrected hair and makeup looks laced in modesty. Egg-shaped nails, natural wand-curled manes, and powdery eyeshadows finished off the weekend with a family-friendly tone.

Throughout the weekend, Beyoncé served a collection of looks: from a ‘60s beehive wig and Flo Jo red nails, to turquoise shadow and floor-length tassel-like tresses hanging over her chaps. Other musicians, such as Doechii and Megan Thee Stallion, also chimed in. The former clawed her fang-like nails at an American Flag with snakeskin below highlighted under eyes. When it came to Ms. Meg, her talons were positioned into guns to match Meg’s slicked-back, cowboy hat hair.

On a more subdued note, Justine Skye rocked pink oval-shaped nails, much like Isan Elba and Chloe Bailey. As for Anok Yai and Summer Walker’s nails? They added a classic French tip to theirs. Then, to end the weekend on a playful note, a wand-curled updo on Keke Palmer was topped off with bunny ears.

In case you missed it, take a look at the weekend’s must-see celebrity beauty moments below.