Beyoncé Continues Her 'Cowboy Carter' Era At The iHeartRadio Awards In Vintage Versace

Courtesy Of Versace

Last night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the award-winning artist Beyoncé won the Innovator Award presented by Stevie Wonder. This was a rare public appearance–when she walked the stage to receive her award, our eyes were immediately met with a full Western look. It was sourced from Versace’s Fall/Winter 1992 runway collection.

She was all smiles in her all-black leather look which was covered with a throng of gold detailing. From a paisley-style crystal embellishment on both sides of her fitted pants to the gold broach-style adornments on her jacket’s shoulders, her outfit was what we’d describe as Western couture.

Versace

Other details we couldn’t take our minds off of were the double belting around her waist, one with gold grommets and the other with mini gold studs. Her cowboy hat included gold Medusa emblems on the buckle set and center and a gold bolero tie. The fringe on her leather zip-up jacket told us all we needed to know about what to wear on her next tour. To accessorize, she only needed to add a few touches of diamonds on her ears with a pair of large circular stud earrings that looked like a pair of hoops, and one ring on each pointer finger in white diamond and gold.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Act I’s impact was felt with all the silver trends last year, this year Act II is going to create a few new ways to style Western wear in a way that doesn’t feel corny. Looking at the influence that Beyoncé has had within fashion this last year and a half, we can only imagine what Act III will bring about in regard to fashion trends.

