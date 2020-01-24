There’s always a plethora of events each week for our favorite celebrities to call on their glam squads for. And then there’s always Instagram for stuntin’ just because they’re feeling themselves.
This week our starlets brought the beauty for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, for premieres of all kinds, afterparties galore, and Paris Fashion Week—on and off the runways.
They sported side ponytails, red power liner, old school Hollywood hair, and gold foil makeup. We’re always excited to see what these A-Listers will do next, hoping for beauty looks that we can mimic. Check out the gallery below to see who made us want to get out our palettes and brushes this week.
01
Clemence Botin
Miss France 2020 showed the crowd at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show what a true queen looks like up close.
02
Porsha Williams
No one captures that light and knows her angles better than this Real Housewives star.
03
Leikeli47
The masked Brooklyn rapper might have most of her face covered up, but we can still see those red lips and beautiful glitter liner.
04
Adut Akech
She slays it on the Paris Haute Couture runways, then steals your heart with her natural beauty behind the scenes.
05
Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry
Our favorite (former) wombmates gave us double the dose of beauty, and pink lips. Is it me or do they have the same smile?
06
Karrueche
Virginia is back with her unique sense of style and unapologetic use of color everywhere from hair to toe nails.
07
Monica
Even in black and white we can still see her piercing beauty popping off the page.
08
Logan Browning
It's been a stunningly creative red carpet beauty week for the Dear White People star.
09
Garcelle Beauvais
Always fancy, our girl shut down this premiere with her winter white topper and natural makeup.
10
Missy Elliott and H.E.R.
Pepsi is brewing something for the Super Bowl with these music powerhouses and this week we got a teaser filled with purple hair and vampy lips.
11
Issa Rae
Those bright eyes and silky skin are a beauty lover's dream.
12
Jade Novah
Every single detail is perfectly polished, and that white lower lid eyeliner is everything.
13
KiKi Layne
Officially putting ombre bob box braids on our list of hairstyles to try this winter thanks to this beauty.
14
Junglepussy
Who else could pull off purple contacts and purple lips with red power liner and ruby box braids?
15
Yara Shahidi
We would look unbothered too with that fresh face, laid edges, and perfectly winged liner.
16
Jada Pinkett Smith
We have never seen this queen have a bad hair day.
17
Duckie Thot
Her chocolate-hued body wave is almost as superb as her chocolate-hued skin tone.
18
Cindy Bruna
Instead of making us feel jealous or inadequate, our cool French model makes us excited for her natural beauty and simple makeup.
19
Tessa Thompson
She's clearly keen on green, and so are we.
20
Winnie Harlow
Jean Paul Gaultier made his exit in style with models walking the runway in brilliant dramatic textured makeup.