There’s always a plethora of events each week for our favorite celebrities to call on their glam squads for. And then there’s always Instagram for stuntin’ just because they’re feeling themselves.

This week our starlets brought the beauty for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, for premieres of all kinds, afterparties galore, and Paris Fashion Week—on and off the runways.

They sported side ponytails, red power liner, old school Hollywood hair, and gold foil makeup. We’re always excited to see what these A-Listers will do next, hoping for beauty looks that we can mimic. Check out the gallery below to see who made us want to get out our palettes and brushes this week.

01 Clemence Botin Miss France 2020 showed the crowd at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show what a true queen looks like up close. Foc Kan/WireImage 02 Porsha Williams No one captures that light and knows her angles better than this Real Housewives star. Instagram/@porsha4real 03 Leikeli47 The masked Brooklyn rapper might have most of her face covered up, but we can still see those red lips and beautiful glitter liner. Instagram/@leikeli47 04 Adut Akech She slays it on the Paris Haute Couture runways, then steals your heart with her natural beauty behind the scenes. Instagram/@adutakech 05 Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry Our favorite (former) wombmates gave us double the dose of beauty, and pink lips. Is it me or do they have the same smile? Instagram/@tameramowrytwo 06 Karrueche Virginia is back with her unique sense of style and unapologetic use of color everywhere from hair to toe nails. Instagram/@karrueche 07 Monica Even in black and white we can still see her piercing beauty popping off the page. Instagram/monicadenise 08 Logan Browning It's been a stunningly creative red carpet beauty week for the Dear White People star. Instagram/@loganlaurice/Getty Images 09 Garcelle Beauvais Always fancy, our girl shut down this premiere with her winter white topper and natural makeup. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic 10 Missy Elliott and H.E.R. Pepsi is brewing something for the Super Bowl with these music powerhouses and this week we got a teaser filled with purple hair and vampy lips. Instagram/@missymisdemeanorelliott 11 Issa Rae Those bright eyes and silky skin are a beauty lover's dream. Leon Bennett/WireImage 12 Jade Novah Every single detail is perfectly polished, and that white lower lid eyeliner is everything. Instagram/@jadenovah 13 KiKi Layne Officially putting ombre bob box braids on our list of hairstyles to try this winter thanks to this beauty. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 14 Junglepussy Who else could pull off purple contacts and purple lips with red power liner and ruby box braids? Instagram/@junglepussy 15 Yara Shahidi We would look unbothered too with that fresh face, laid edges, and perfectly winged liner. Instagram/@yarashahidi 16 Jada Pinkett Smith We have never seen this queen have a bad hair day. Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith/christopherschafer 17 Duckie Thot Her chocolate-hued body wave is almost as superb as her chocolate-hued skin tone. 18 Cindy Bruna Instead of making us feel jealous or inadequate, our cool French model makes us excited for her natural beauty and simple makeup. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 19 Tessa Thompson She's clearly keen on green, and so are we. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 20 Winnie Harlow Jean Paul Gaultier made his exit in style with models walking the runway in brilliant dramatic textured makeup. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

