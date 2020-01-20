Red Carpet Beauty From The 26th Annual SAG Awards

While tomorrow is a national celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and how he changed the world, tonight we celebrate the men and women that are living in his legacy. Though, like the awards that have already been given out this year, not many Black actors and actresses were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award, Black A-Listers still showed up looking their finest.
With their melanin-rich skin tones perfectly smooth, their beautiful full lips enhanced with various pops of color, and their hair of all textures perfectly coiffed, they took to the red carpet as if it were rolled out for only them.
Check out the gallery below to see some of our favorite beauty looks from the red carpet at the 26th annual SAG Awards.
01
Lola Ogunnaike
02
Bahia Watson
03
Lupita Nyong'o
04
Priah Ferguson
05
Ashleigh LaThrop
06
Logan Browning
07
Merrin Dungey
08
Chloe Coleman
09
Samira Wiley
10
Storm Reid
11
Cynthia Erivo
12
Jennifer Lopez
13
Ryan Michelle Bathe
14
Amanda Brugel
15
Danai Guirira
16
Zoë Kravitz