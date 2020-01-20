Red Carpet Beauty From The 26th Annual SAG Awards
Getty Images
By Shalwah Evans ·

While tomorrow is a national celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and how he changed the world, tonight we celebrate the men and women that are living in his legacy. Though, like the awards that have already been given out this year, not many Black actors and actresses were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award, Black A-Listers still showed up looking their finest.

With their melanin-rich skin tones perfectly smooth, their beautiful full lips enhanced with various pops of color, and their hair of all textures perfectly coiffed, they took to the red carpet as if it were rolled out for only them.

Check out the gallery below to see some of our favorite beauty looks from the red carpet at the 26th annual SAG Awards.

01
Lola Ogunnaike
John Shearer/Getty Images
02
Bahia Watson
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
03
Lupita Nyong'o
Steve Granitz/WireImage
04
Priah Ferguson
Amy Sussman/WireImage
05
Ashleigh LaThrop
John Shearer/Getty Images
06
Logan Browning
Steve Granitz/WireImage
07
Merrin Dungey
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
08
Chloe Coleman
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
09
Samira Wiley
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
10
Storm Reid
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
11
Cynthia Erivo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
12
Jennifer Lopez
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
13
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
14
Amanda Brugel
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
15
Danai Guirira
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
16
Zoë Kravitz
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Share :
TOPICS: