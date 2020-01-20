Red Carpet Beauty From The 26th Annual SAG Awards

Getty Images

While tomorrow is a national celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and how he changed the world, tonight we celebrate the men and women that are living in his legacy. Though, like the awards that have already been given out this year, not many Black actors and actresses were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award, Black A-Listers still showed up looking their finest.

With their melanin-rich skin tones perfectly smooth, their beautiful full lips enhanced with various pops of color, and their hair of all textures perfectly coiffed, they took to the red carpet as if it were rolled out for only them.

Check out the gallery below to see some of our favorite beauty looks from the red carpet at the 26th annual SAG Awards.

01 Lola Ogunnaike John Shearer/Getty Images 02 Bahia Watson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 03 Lupita Nyong'o Steve Granitz/WireImage 04 Priah Ferguson Amy Sussman/WireImage 05 Ashleigh LaThrop John Shearer/Getty Images 06 Logan Browning Steve Granitz/WireImage 07 Merrin Dungey Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 08 Chloe Coleman Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 09 Samira Wiley Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 10 Storm Reid Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 11 Cynthia Erivo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 12 Jennifer Lopez Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 13 Ryan Michelle Bathe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 14 Amanda Brugel Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 15 Danai Guirira Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 16 Zoë Kravitz Steve Granitz/WireImage

Share :