When Gabrielle Union takes an international excursion, we’re all watching for what she’ll be donning, what hair she’s wearing, and what new global findings she can put us on to. The L.A.’s Finest actress had us double-tapping on her social media posts when she touched down at Paris Fashion Week with hubby Dwayne Wade, serving fashion, beauty, and hair for the runways.

Her all white look for the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer Haute Couture show was a winter showstopper, including the beautiful pearl headband that adorned her box braids. It was the perfect addition to the regal look.

You can get Gabrielle’s romantic hair without spending all your wine and baguette money. Check out the gallery below for pearl headbands that will elevate your look for less than $30.

