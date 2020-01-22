Get Gabrielle Union’s Romantic Hairstyle With These Headbands
Getty Images
By Shalwah Evans ·

When Gabrielle Union takes an international excursion, we’re all watching for what she’ll be donning, what hair she’s wearing, and what new global findings she can put us on to. The L.A.’s Finest actress had us double-tapping on her social media posts when she touched down at Paris Fashion Week with hubby Dwayne Wade, serving fashion, beauty, and hair for the runways.

Her all white look for the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer Haute Couture show was a winter showstopper, including the beautiful pearl headband that adorned her box braids. It was the perfect addition to the regal look.

You can get Gabrielle’s romantic hair without spending all your wine and baguette money. Check out the gallery below for pearl headbands that will elevate your look for less than $30.

01
ASOS DESIGN Gold Leaf and Pearls Band
ASOS
available at ASOS $14 Shop Now
02
Claire's Pearl Mini Halo Headband
Claire's
available at Claire's $13 Shop Now
03
H&M Beaded Hairband
H&M
available at H&M $10 Shop Now
04
Roselingling Pearl Headband
Roselingling
available at Roselingling $12 Shop Now
05
SWEETV Pearl Wedding Headband
SWEETV
available at Amazon $14 Shop Now
06
Tasha Imitation Pearl Headband
Tasha
available at Nordstrom $26 Shop Now
07
VeryShine Pearl And Rhinestone Thin Hairband
VeryShine
available at VeryShine $18 Shop Now
Share :
TOPICS: