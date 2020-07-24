As some states saw climbing summertime temperatures and others saw climbing coronavirus cases, celebrities retreated to their homes for safety and comfort. But being inside didn’t stop our favorite Tinseltown ladies from getting their hair and faces together in the name of beauty and all things style.

Green seemed to be a popular color for the week, while red and nude lipsticks made their usual appearances. Putting on makeup is a great form of self-care and spending quality time with oneself, and these ladies nailed it.

Check out all the lips, lashes, curls, and more that made us want to get dolled up and take a selfie these past seven days.