As some states saw climbing summertime temperatures and others saw climbing coronavirus cases, celebrities retreated to their homes for safety and comfort. But being inside didn’t stop our favorite Tinseltown ladies from getting their hair and faces together in the name of beauty and all things style.
Green seemed to be a popular color for the week, while red and nude lipsticks made their usual appearances. Putting on makeup is a great form of self-care and spending quality time with oneself, and these ladies nailed it.
Check out all the lips, lashes, curls, and more that made us want to get dolled up and take a selfie these past seven days.
01
Jill Marie Jones
Jill Marie's beautiful full lips are the prototype.
02
Rasheedadabosschick
Rasheeda's starting a new beauty and fashion trend: match your hair color with your bag and your money.
03
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin could rock any hair and still look this stunning.
04
Tiffany Haddish
We don't know if Tiffany found any new moles but she certainly found her look. This cut is gorgeous on her!
05
Lizzo
We're green with envy for Lizzo's money-colored beauty look.
06
Eva Marcille
Eva's shades couldn't cover up that popping lip gloss or those cute buns and baby hair.
07
Ciara
Ciara is killing the hair changes this week. We're feeling inspired.
08
Meagan Good
Megan is growing her lashes out during quarantine and we're going to need the secret ingredient, stat.
09
Nia Long
No matter what hair she's rocking, Nia is the melanin goddess that will forever be our teenage dream.
10
Kelly Rowland
Kelly's sleek lob and smoky eye are giving us fever (thankfully without the coronavirus).
11
Keisha Epps
Keisha looks like a melanin princess ready to reign with this twisted updo.
12
Alicia Keys
Alicia keeps her skin flawless and her curls coiffed.
13
Kenya Moore
Kenya is fresh-faced and filled with joy (and perfect brows and lashes).
14
Monica
Monica's celebrating 25 years in the game but we're celebrating how she continues to look not a day over 25.
15
Melanie Fiona
We're obsessed with Melanie's double nose rings and double gold caps.
16
Janet Mock
Janet is reminiscing on this brilliant green eyeshadow and we're right there with her, admiring it all over again.
17
Kyla Pratt
Dear Kyla, those lashes though!
18
Yara Shahidi
When you find your light there's just no denying the glory of that melanin.
19
Tetona Jackson
Tetona's expression says, "I wish you would." But her cute hair and winged liner is ensuring that we will.
20
Mya
Red lips and big curls—Mya's got the right idea for summer beauty.
21
Cynthia Erivo
Only Cynthia can camouflage blond brows into cocoa skin and make it a lewk we want to mimic.
22
Tamera Mowry
Glow on, Tamera!
23
Justine Skye
Justine's waist-length jumbo braids are giving us beach vacation vibes in the best way.
24
Erykah Badu
Erykah is the ultimate unicorn. Period!