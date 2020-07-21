We Can’t Get Enough Of Lizzo’s Money Green Hairdo

Photo: Getty

If anyone can inspire us to try an offbeat hair color like money green and flaunt a matching manicure and a chartreuse makeup look, it’s Lizzo.

The music artist’s fearless approach to beauty is one of the many reasons why we adore the “Cuz I l Love You” singer.

Never afraid to show off—her flute playing skills, body, or brazen style– Lizzo is the true definition of a star. And she isn’t shy about pointing it out.

On Tuesday, the bop star reiterated her eminence on Instagram, where she appears in a new post clad in literal stars, and green hair, nails, and makeup.

“When they say ‘ima star’ this is what they mean,” Lizzo captioned the post, just in case anyone forgot.