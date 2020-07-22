Ciara Is Serving The Best Pregnancy Hair

Some women see a boost in the health of their tresses while they’re pregnant, while others sometimes experience hair loss at that time. Ciara doesn’t seem to have to think about either because she has been having hair changes for days during her third pregnancy.

The “Level Up” singer, who is already mom to 6-year-old son Future and 3-year-old daughter Sienna, has been posting countless photos during each trimester and we’re loving all the dos she’s trying. The latest two, with the hashtag #rooted, seem to be odes to not only the culture, but apparently also nods to her hood.

But we’re not surprised. The beauty always serves the most delicious pregnancy style, equipped with that expecting mother natural glow. And whether she’s carrying child or not, she still gags us on the red carpet with some of the most noteworthy beauty looks.

Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite Ciara red carpet hair slays of 2020 thus far.