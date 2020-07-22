Ciara Is Serving The Best Pregnancy Hair
By Shalwah Evans ·

Some women see a boost in the health of their tresses while they’re pregnant, while others sometimes experience hair loss at that time. Ciara doesn’t seem to have to think about either because she has been having hair changes for days during her third pregnancy.

The “Level Up” singer, who is already mom to 6-year-old son Future and 3-year-old daughter Sienna, has been posting countless photos during each trimester and we’re loving all the dos she’s trying. The latest two, with the hashtag #rooted, seem to be odes to not only the culture, but apparently also nods to her hood.

View this post on Instagram

Can’t pull the hood out me…I’m #Rooted

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

View this post on Instagram

#Rooted

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

But we’re not surprised. The beauty always serves the most delicious pregnancy style, equipped with that expecting mother natural glow. And whether she’s carrying child or not, she still gags us on the red carpet with some of the most noteworthy beauty looks.

Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite Ciara red carpet hair slays of 2020 thus far.

01
At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party In A Bronze Updo
Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)
02
Rocking The Half Up, Half Down Trend At the NFL Honors
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
03
Slaying Fashion Week In A Tousled Blond Ponytail
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Ciara arrives at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
04
With Loose Waves At The Super Bowl
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM
05
Ringing in 2020 With Laid Edges
Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images
TOPICS: