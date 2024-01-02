ICYMI: 10 Must-See Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@cocojones / Instagram

To celebrate the start of the year, celebrities dug into their beauty bags to dish out their first glam moments of 2024. That said, we double tapped on everything from face-lifting blush and angled brows, to sharp nails and more.

Fantasia stepped out in a classic beat thanks to her cat eye, lashes, luminous highlighter, and deep-toned blush. In a mood for more coquettish cheeks, Coco Jones, Lizzo, and Tems brushed on a flush of strawberry red blush instead (expected to be a popular trend this year). For singer Justine Skye– who was drenched in her natural radiance– and sister duo, Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, sun-kissed skin replaced makeup.

As for Cardi B? She drew attention to her eye area with angled eyebrows, blue contacts, and voluminous lashes. Her side part curved through medium-length barrel curls. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion flicked up in a middle-part buss down that led straight to her thighs. And although protective wigs are never not in, Keke Palmer removed her install for a silk press, with flipped ends, to ring in 2024.

In case you missed it, take a look at these 10 celebrity beauty moments from the weekend below.