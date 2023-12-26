Pat McGrath’s Guide To New Year’s Eve Glam

Rosdiana Ciaravolo / Getty Images

“New Year’s Eve is always the best time of year to really amp up the glitz and glam,” legendary makeup artist, Pat McGrath tells ESSENCE. This year, the most influential makeup artist in the world– according to Vogue and Time magazine– is “gravitating towards lustrous, metallic eyes” to make a major impact at New Year’s parties. In low, moody nightlife, “a touch of sparkle on the lids will still catch the light for a look that’s equal parts elegant and festive,” McGrath says.

But her guide to New Year’s glam “lies in the details,” she says. To celebrate the years– both behind and ahead– special hints like “a touch of shimmer on the inner corners of the eyes, or the center of the eyelids, add a festive touch.” Or, top off your velvety-matte, red or sublime nude lipstick with glitter-flecked gloss to kiss the year good-bye. “Whatever makes you feel your most glamorous and beautiful ringing in the New Year!”

Below, McGrath gifts us a step-by-step guide to her favorite New Year’s makeup look.

Prep your eyelids

Before you paint on your look, “start by prepping your lids with the PAT McGRATH LABS IntensifEYES Longwear Primer,” McGrath says. This first step will leave the “lids smooth and ensure your shadow will stay smudge-proof long past midnight.”

Smudge your eyeliner

Next, “trace your eyes with a black or brown eyeliner and smudge the pigment with a brush to create a smoky effect,” she says, pointing to her PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in either the Xtreme Black or Blk Coffee shades. “[The pencil] is perfect for this as the ultra-smooth gel formula glides on and blends beautifully.” “Once it sets though, it stays put for up to eight hours,” she explains.

Spread on pigmented eyeshadow

Then, “take one of my new Chromaluxe Artistry Pigments and spread it onto your lids,” she says. Your index finger or a shadow brush will do as the formula is incredibly creamy” before blending out the edges with a brush. The palette’s pigments are intensely saturated, so she advises you apply them atop a dark base to add drama and definition. Facing shades like Midnight Temptress for a rich, shimmering effect or Nude Euphoria for a subtle sparkle is her go-to for this step. You could also turn to ‘Golden Seductress’ for a soft, yellow gold metallic finish on the eyes.

Curl your lashes

The easiest step, McGrath recommends you “curl your lashes and layer on a few generous coats of Dark Star Mascara.”

Define and gloss your lips

“Define your lips using a neutral-coloured liner like my PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil,” she says, snapping to the shades Structure, Deep Dive, Ground Control, or Brownouveaux for medium to dark skin tones. Then, finish with a neutral lip gloss in one of these shades: From Nude Negligee, Flesh Fantasy, Faux Real and Flesh Astral to an array of Bronzes, like Divinity, Venus, or Temptation.

For layering, “My favorite combinations are my LUST: Gloss in Blitz Gold over the MatteTrance Lipstick in Vendetta, a decadent deep red, and LUST: Gloss in Bronze Venus over MatteTrance Lipstick in Flesh 3,” McGrath shares.

Enhance your glow

As the final step, enhance your glow. “I apply a Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo on the cheekbones, brow bones, and cupid’s bow, complementing the Chromaluxe pigments and ensuring the skin catches the light beautifully during New Year’s Eve celebrations.”