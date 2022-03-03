Getty Images

Today, Barbie— the world’s most popular toy brand— announced Dame Pat McGrath as a Barbie Role Model, among celebrities such as Shonda Rhimes, Ari Horie, and Tijen Onaran, with a one-of-a-kind doll produced in her likeness.

Pat McGrath, the world’s most influential makeup artist and the founder of the eponymous iconic beauty brand PAT McGRATH LABS, has been named to the brand’s “Female Founders” lineup for 2022, which includes business leaders and role models whose inspiration will help shape the next generation of female entrepreneurs. Her creative vision has made her a tour de force whose legendary and entrepreneurial strength has changed the beauty game on a global scale for more than 25 years.

McGrath was appointed as a Dame of the British Empire by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2020 for services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity— the first Makeup Artist to receive such honor. She has also received the Founder’s Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the Isabella Blow Award from the British Fashion Council (BFC), and recognition as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.



“It is an honor having a Barbie in my likeness and I would be so happy if it in any way inspires anyone to follow their dreams and believe that with hard work, creativity, and perseverance, everything is possible.” – Dame Pat McGrath

The Barbie brand is striving to close the “Dream Gap,” which is the period when girls are most likely to develop self-limiting ideas, is through honoring female role models. A recent study from NYU’s Cognitive Development Lab which the brand has supported since 2018, indicated that from the age of eight, girls are more likely to face major barriers in becoming leaders, such as fear of risk and gender stereotypes.

We know that children are inspired by what they see around them, which is why it’s so important for young girls to see themselves reflected in role models who’ve daringly pushed past roadblocks and overcome the Dream Gap to become the brave women they are today. Ahead of this International Women’s Day, we’re proud to honor 12 global trailblazing women to help empower the next generation of female leaders by sharing their stories.” – Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls

Barbie Role Models is one method the company inspires girls, helping to achieve the goals of the Barbie Dream Gap Project, a global project that strives to provide girls with the resources and support they need to think that they can do anything.