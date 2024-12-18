Blush And Lip Combos Perfect For The Holiday Season

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

There were no rules when we were little girls playing in our mother’s makeup. In our childlike minds, putting as much blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow—sometimes simultaneously— as we saw fit was acceptable. However, as we got older, the rules slowly changed—wanting to avoid looking like clowns. Sometimes, we even force ourselves to choose between a bold eyeshadow or lip.

Just like when we were children, though, makeup should be a freeing experience. It should be a moment where we can creatively express ourselves without judgment. Choosing to put on a bold blush and lip should be celebrated and not limited to what meets the eye.

In honor of breaking the rules, we’ve consulted two makeup experts to guide us on using lip and blush tastefully. Toni Olaoye and Natasha Vazquez know what it’s like to get lost in the freedom of beauty. Together, they have developed a few blush and lip combos to heal your inner child below.

Berry Look

Lizzo at the tenth Breakthrough Prize ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images)

There’s no shame in combining two colors that look berry good together. Berry colors are a fun way of bringing vibrancy to any makeup. However, most tend to avoid using the color for fear of coming off too much. Luckily, there is a way to have your fruits and eat them, too. Olaoya recommends combining MAC Satin Lipstick in Rebel and NARS Blush in Exhibit A. “The cooler undertones of Rebel balance the fiery warmth of Exhibit A, creating a striking yet wearable contrast,” says Olaoye. Start by applying a bit at a time and building to a level that makes you feel your best.

Golden Nude Glow

Precious Lee at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

A golden look will always stay in style. It is the classic way of allowing our inner light to surface. Olaoye achieves her golden glow by combining Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolit and Pat McGrath Divine Blush in Paradise Venus. Both products provide an undertone of golden that allows free reign on how much radiance we’d like to achieve. Olaoye adds, “The subtle shimmer of Hot Chocolit plays off the warm terracotta of Paradise Venus, creating a soft, luminous look perfect for day or night.”

Classic Red Look

Tracee Ellis Ross at Willy Chavarria RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Similar to a golden hour glow, a classic red is timeless. A bold red lip can make a statement any day, but deciding what blush will accompany the bold color can be difficult. The key is to play a balance of different tones of red. Doing so will allow the colors to complement each other instead of taking over. Olaoye’s favorite red combo is the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored and Danessa Myricks Colorfix in Rustic blush. According to her, It is the perfect balance of a more profound and vibrant red. It’s also an elegant combination that makes a statement in any room. Ideal for the holiday season.

In The Nude

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Paloma Elsesser attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Going on the complete opposite end of the spectrum is the beloved nudes. Although a nude combo is less intimidating to pair, it also helps to have an intentional selection of seamless options. One option from Vazquez combines Mac cosmetics Honey Love Lipstick for the perfect nude and Major HeadLines Double Take Crème & Powder by Patrick Ta. Adding a nude lip with a pop of color blush is the ideal way to have your cake and eat it, too! It’s also great for those who slowly want to work their way into living in color.