Fall Lip Combos To Try– According To Our Favorite TikTok Creators

Beyond the comforting embrace of cozy sweaters and the aroma of freshly brewed pumpkin spice lattes, one of the most thrilling aspects of the season is the opportunity to switch up your makeup routine. For those who want to experiment with trends without completely overhauling their look, choosing a new lip combination is the perfect solution.

In recent years, a couple of lip trends have steadily gained momentum. Among them are the “latte” lip and “dark romance”– offering a subtle nod to the season’s flavors and tones. In particular, the “latte” lip trend has cleverly translated the hues of popular fall beverages into stunning lip colors. Think: the rich spectrum of browns and taupes in a caramel macchiato.

Meanwhile, the “dark romance” trend revolves around deep, rich hues of red, burgundy, and wine that flawlessly capture the mysterious and elegant essence of fall.

To get a little extra inspiration this autumn, below, our favorite beauty content creators share their favorite, captivating lip combinations that embody this season’s spirit. Get ready to spice up your beauty routine!

Aïssata Dialo

“I’m a gloss girlie year-round, so my winning choice for a fall lip combo includes Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolit & NYX cosmetics Line Loud (rebel kind). The gloss keeps my lips hydrated & delicious, while the liner provides a perfect base for a long-lasting, stunning autumn look.”

Raye Boyce

@itsmyrayeraye I love an affordable, light, natural makeup look with a deep berry matte lip!🥰🙌🏽 @essence cosmetics is 🔥! Plus, all products are under $5! Products Used : 8H Matte Liquid Lipstick Dark Berry Lash princess curl & volume mascara Lash and brow gel Peachy Blossom Blush & Highlighter Palette Pure Nude highlighter Brighten up powder ♬ Lazy Sunday – Official Sound Studio

“My favorite go-to fall lip will always be a vampy matte berry red lip color lined with a deep brown lip liner. You can’t go wrong! Go-to product: 8H matte liquid lipstick from essence color “dark berry.”

Germany Limehouse

“My go-to Fall lip combo definitely has to start with Nyx Cosmetics lip liner in the shade, Rebel Kind! It is the perfect chocolate brown shade. I follow up with the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in the shade, Expresso! I love that this lip tint isn’t sticky and the pigment lasts for hours. This is the best combination if you like a nude chocolate lip color!”

Kyra Nikole

“This combo is one of my favorites for fall because I’m a girl who LOVES a brown liner+ pink gloss duo. I think it’s flattering on a range of skin tones & can enhance most simple to glam looks.”

Whitney

“A warm burgundy red with a moody gloss finish is perfect for fall. My favorite is the shade ‘impulse’ by Hourglass Cosmetics because of how wearable it is, with or without a lip liner added. Sometimes, I add a rosey lip stain underneath to enhance some of the red tones.”