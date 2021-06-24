Summertime is the perfect time to experiment with your hair, especially if you’re looking to go shorter. With degrees getting higher and the sun getting hotter, having your hair in your face is not the wave. Why not go all out and cut it all off? If anytime is the time to do it, it’s now.

From Saweetie‘s multicolored buzzcut in her “Back To The Streets” music video to Eva Marcille’s famous platinum finger waves, we’ve seen some of our favorite celebrities rock a short cut here and there. Now, it’s time to highlight those who do it and are true to this lifestyle of being a bald baddie. These women are the definition of bald, beautiful and bold women.

Below, check out a list of some of our favorites from the ‘gram rocking short cuts in all colors, designs, and fades. See ahead!

@KingLiv_ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Chateau (@kinglivv_)

@Okkkkkklex View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex 🙂 (@okkkkkklex)

@Shay__Talia

@QueenPokoo View this post on Instagram A post shared by @queenpokoo

@Iriatanee View this post on Instagram A post shared by Model | Entrepreneur (@iriatanee)

@BaldBarbie_Tingz

@ShortCut_Beauty_ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colette 🇹🇹 (@shortcut_beauty_)

@LacedByLacey__ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pro Makeup Artist/Hairstylist (@lacedbylacey__)

@Yogi.TB

@Jasmonique_Jorian_ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jas-Mo-Nique 💋 (@jasmonique_jorian_)

@LorraineGuity View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Melendez-Guity (@lorraineguity)

@Talaylayyy