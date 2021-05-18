It’s Hot Out And Foundation Is No-No, Here Are My Faves For The Warm Weather

Fenty Beauty

Ladies and Gents, warm weather is upon us. As the sun shines harder we can all agree that foundation is a no-no. Full coverage? Now I’m melting. Matte finish? My face is stuck and I’m trying to glow!

The no makeup makeup look has taken over the beauty community. We went from two concealers and extreme baking to skin tints and hydrating primers. Who doesn’t want to look like they just woke up with a perfect face? In order for me to achieve that, I have a few products that give me the coverage and glow I need without the heaviness or sweat. Check them out below:

Natasha Denona All Over Glow Face & Body Shimmer in Powder

Evolving from a world of blinding highlighters (RIP Becca), we now look for subtle radiance. Almost skin-like for deeper skin tones, this Natasha Denona All Over Glow Face & Body Shimmer in Powder makes your skin glisten with a healthy luminosity. It’s a gorgeous deep, bronzey color infused with crushed pearls. When prepping my face, I like to prime and apply a tad to the cheeks, add my tinted moisturizer and then apply it again. If I am feeling super pretty, I like to trace my bronzer with the glow powder. Because it’s so subtle, there’s little risk to overdoing it. In regards to its versatility, I’ve worn this in the day and at night. In the summer, as the days get longer, its important to find a product that can be applied whenever. Huda Beauty LEGIT LASHES Double-Ended Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara

This may be a tad overzealous, but this Huda Beauty LEGIT LASHES Double-Ended Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara might be the best mascara I’ve had in a year. Coming off the heels of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex and Pat McGrath’s FetishEyes Lengthening Mascara, I was looking for a change. Most double-sided products seemed silly but this proved me wrong time and time again! I like to apply the VOLUME side first to wake up my lashes and then apply the CURL & LENGTH to elongate the lash as much as I can. Given its deep black hue, the lash instantly compliments the shape of my eye due to the two different wands. Some days, my falsies decide to fight me so it’s nice to have a mascara that can give me a full beat – without the hassle. Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation

We can all agree 2021 is the year of the tinted moisturizer. People are ready to look dewy and natural with a tinge of glamour. As we say goodbye to cakey buildup, tinted moisturizers can still provide coverage in less than favorable areas. Remember, the goal is having a simple and effective routine. Here are some of my favorites as of now: Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation, Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. I love them one, because of how hydrating and effortless they are and two, because their shade range goes deep enough to suit my skintone. It’s nice to see more than three deep shades that run red.

Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper

Listen, put those liquid lipsticks down! Ok, not really, I still love mine; but there’s something about a clear lip gloss that sets the mood for the day. We are in an era of shiny, juicy lips. Its no secret how popular Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is. It provides shine, hydration and most importantly, longevity. You can use it on its own or as a topper with your favorite lipstick. There is quite a bit of colors to choose from but my favorite is Glass Slipper. You know the saying, phone, wallet keys? Its actually phone, wallet, keys and lip gloss. Don’t get caught slippin this summer without the juiciness.

Last but certainly not least, this iconic dynamic duo had to be mentioned. A unanimous 2020 favorite, MILK MAKEUP’s Hydro Grip Primer and Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray changed the entire game of looking dewy and staying dewy without looking like a hot sweaty mess. At the recommendation of Jackie Aina, I decided to pull the trigger and I am so glad I did. If you have combination-oily skin such as myself, it’s extremely important to find a primer that can provide and lock in moisture before you apply any other product.

With aloe, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid locked into the formula, I feel an instant refresh once I apply. As soon as I finish the rest of my face, the setting spray, much like the primer, locks in my face for the remainder of the day. As a die-hard fan of Urban Decay’s All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, I can tell you this switch did not disappoint.

For more dewy beauty products we love, check out the ESSENCE Best in Black Beauty Award 2021 winners here.