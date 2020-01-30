20 Hot Celebrity Haircuts To Try In 2020

Let’s clear the air about making the big chop, a.k.a., one of the best and even scariest decisions you’ll ever make.
Contrary to popular belief, cutting your hair doesn’t necessarily cut down your styling options. Ponytails and topknots may be out of the question, but when it comes to ways to rock your crown, you have choices and plenty of them.
To prove it, I rounded up twenty super short and stylish haircuts to try, although the possibilities are endless.
Below, check out celebrity-inspired ways to rock pixies, mullets, bobs, TWAs, and more.
01
Jada Pinkett Smith
You can achieve lengthy layers even with short hair.
02
Monica
A new hair color and bangs will make your haircut twice as nice.
03
Teyana Taylor
This haircut is giving us '90s nostalgia.
04
Rihanna
With the right parting, you can take short strands to new heights.
05
Janelle Monae
Add small curls to texturize your tresses.
06
Meagan Good
Dying your hair is just one way to switch it up.
07
Maria Borges
08
Gabrielle Union
09
Eva Marcille
Try this wet and wavy style.
10
Taraji P. Henson
11
Toni Braxton
12
Michele Weaver
13
Kehlani
14
Ciara
15
China McClain
16
Zoe Kravitz
17
Tamron Hall
18
Jodie Turner-Smith
19
Ruth Negga
20
Ledisi