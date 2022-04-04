Let’s make one thing clear: Black girls with colored hair always reign supreme. Last night, at the 2022 Grammy Awards, things were no different. While many were in awe of the vibrant shades of the designer silhouettes that dominated the carpet — from Billy Porter in hot pink Valentino, to H.E.R. in a Dreamsicle-hued Peter Dundas jumpsuit — our eyes were on the textured tresses and the dynamic hairstyles that accompanied them. Saweetie, who for the first time ever wore her pixie cut on a red carpet, one she died a silver-ish glow, to Jamaican dancehall queen Spice, who wore a vibrant, tousled teal bun, vivid strands were the true victors of last night’s happenings. But don’t just take our word for it — ahead, a selection of queens whose hair colors will leave you with some new hair inspo, and a reason to hit up your hairstylist ASAP.

Loading the player…

Spring is practically here, isn’t it? Why not add something new to your look?

01 Laverne Cox In a look completely inspired by the ’20s, Cox donned a textured magenta look created by celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright using Pantene Gold Series products. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 02 Arlo Parks No stranger of color, the singer and songwriter wore a freshly-colored red crop to take on the evening’s events. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) 03 Yola Purple here, purple everywhere! Singer and songwriter Yola upped the ante on her textured ‘do with the addition of a magenta and pink hue to match her eyeshadow and fit. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 04 Spice If there was anyone we’d expected to arrive at the Grammy’s with bold, teal hair, it’d be Spice. The tousled bun played marvelously off of her sheer, sequined down and coral tulle robe. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 05 Saweetie In her red carpet pixie debut, our favorite Icy Girl showed off a silver cut with hints of blue throughout. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) 06 Doechii The “Persuasive” singer, whose recent music video has gone viral all over Twitter and TikTok, took on the red carpet in a thigh-length auburn ponytail that popped brilliantly off of her black gown. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Loading the player...