M·A·C has partnered with two music superstars, Cher and Saweetie, for its recent #MACChallengeAccepted campaign, which encourages makeup enthusiasts to put the famed brand’s products to the test and shine a light on their performance.

“Only M·A·C could bring Cher and Saweetie together,” says Drew Elliott, SVP, Global Creative Director of M·A·C. “When we were thinking about how to demonstrate our high performance, it was obvious that we needed an icon and a legend. M·A·C products are built for stars on stage or off, every day and all day. We could not be happier to have Cher and Saweetie put our formulas to the ultimate test.”

M·A·C established Challenge Accepted because it is at the heart of the company. Since its inception in 1984, the company has dared to question the status quo, defy social norms, and push the boundaries of everything from shade ranges to formulas, finishes, and effects.

Saweetie speaks exclusively to Essence about working with the legendary Cher. “I love being around confident, bossy, independent, strong, successful women. It really just gets me going and I feel like it gives me fuel. She was so loving, caring, and just full of wisdom, so I had a great time.”

When we asked the Icy Grl how she puts M·A·C to the test, she shared with us her 5-minute M·A·C face.

“Okay, so I’m getting the foundation, I think I’m using N42 and I’m putting it all over my face, and then I’m gonna set my face with some powder,’ she explains in detail. “Then from that powder, I’m gonna do my eyebrows because I have something to work on top of, if I have time I’m gonna contour my eyebrows.”

She also explains that she shapes her face with powder that’s a little deeper than her skin tone and applies the product to her eyelids. “Hopefully, my lashes are done. If not and if I have time, I’m gonna pop some lashes on and some cute mascara. Then blush, I love me some good blush.”

According to Saweetie, M·A·C accepted the challenge when developing the Clear Lipglass formula. “I have them in almost every purse,” she reveals. “And don’t let it be a hot summer day in the car. Cause that lip gloss is hot, but guess what? It’s still going on my lips.”

Saweetie believes that having the right support is one of the best ways to face challenges on the way to achieving your goals. “Honestly, I think it comes down to having a good team around you,” she explains. “That’s something that I’m slowly but surely building. I could not do this without my team. I have people that handle the business side, beauty side, fashion side, I have a lot of categories that make the icy brand.”

For 2022, Saweetie promised herself to do something that many of us wish we could do: get more sleep. “I used to not sleep at all,” she tells us. “Now, I probably get two, three hours of sleep at night because of my travel. That’s just what it is, but I think I’ve figured out how to take quick naps. So I’ll take like a 30 minute or an hour nap.”

Are you willing to take on the challenge? Show them what your MAC is capable of using the #MACChallengeAccepted.To learn more about the Challenge Accepted, visit www.MACCosmetics.com