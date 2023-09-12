Black Beauty Roster’s Luncheon Honored Industry Experts During NYFW

Bryan Bedder / Stringer

Although there are new beauty products and brands launching on the market daily, far too often, Black people in the industry are underrepresented. But, in the midst of fashion week, the Black Beauty Roster (BBR) — a diversity and inclusion platform founded by Maude Okrah — took it upon themselves to push Black beauty forward with their Black Excellence Luncheon. The gathering united leaders in beauty, fashion, and media to discuss equity in beauty.

The BBR made it a point to honor industry heavy hitters such as Danessa Myricks, who won the Legacy Award, and Jackie Aina, who won the Creator Award. Audience members listened in as moderators discussed the influence of their careers on beauty.

Additionally, the panel, “Artists for All Textures and Complexions,” was moderated by Ke’ala Kamala and Vernon François. In this segment, they discussed how Black hair stylists and makeup artists are often only thought of for jobs for deeper skin tones and textured hair. The conversation touched on how to build a well-rounded career and included panelists such as makeup artists Sheika Daley and hairstylist, Larry Sims.

Lastly, keynote speaker, Dapper Dan– known for styling Aaliyah, Jay-Z and Missy Elliot– led the conversation on the importance of the role that Black creators play in the industry “Extract from the culture and extract from yourself,” he said. “If you bring that together I think that is the key to success.”

Overall? “We are thrilled to be able to honor Black Beauty Excellence in fashion and media as part of NYFW,” says Okrah. “Creating spaces where amazing artists and talent of color can be seen, heard and celebrated is critical to creating a culture that is truly inclusive. We are proud to lead this mission forward.”

To learn more about Black Beauty Roster visit blackbeautyroster.com.