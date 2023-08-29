Tatcha™ Launched A New Cleansing Makeup Remover

courtesy of Tatcha™

Tatcha™ launched their latest product, The Indigo Cleansing Balm, a gentle moisturizing balm to cleanse and remove makeup.

Vicky Tsai founded Tatcha as a celebration of wisdom, wonders, and timeless Japanese ingredients. Formulated in Tokyo, the cleansing balm is enriched with Japanese indigo, a rich extract known for protective benefits.

The cleansing balm is the skincare company’s first fragrance-free cleanser. From a soft, cushiony balm, the cleanser transforms into a silky oil to melt away dirt, oil, and waterproof makeup.

Indigo’s restorative properties visibly calm and deliver moisture to the skin’s barrier. Formulated for dry, sensitive skin, the cleanser removes makeup, not moisture.

With a fatty, thick formula, the balm’s cleansing lipids remove long-wear makeup, waterproof mascara, and daily build-up. Rinse the balm-to-oil texture off your skin without a greasy residue to reveal healthy-looking skin.

Tatcha’s trinity of double-fermented ingredients is the key to moisture: Akita rice, Uji green tea, and Okinawa algae. These botanicals harmonize with amino acids to promote cell turnover for a more even, hydrated complexion.

For best results, pair The Indigo Cleansing Balm with Indigo Overnight Repair to continue to calm visible irritation and strengthen the skin barrier. Enrich your routine with Tatcha™ for stronger skin from the start of your ritual.

The Indigo Cleansing Balm is available now at tatcha.com and Sephora.