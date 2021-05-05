Best in Black Beauty: Face

We all know that the perfect skincare cocktail is the key to putting your best face forward. Behold a crop of selections created to fight acne, dehydration, and everything in-between.

01 Face: Cleansers Naturopathica Marshmallow & Probiotic Sensitivity Soothing Cream Cleanser Über-calming marshmallow reinforces the skin's moisture barrier. ($65, naturopathica.com) Tatcha The Rice Wash Inspired by Japanese beauty rituals, this gentle foam softens and hydrates. ($35, tatcha.com) Drunk Elephant E-Rase Milki Micellar Water With skin-loving ingredients, this dynamo cleanses without irritation. ($28, sephora.com) Boscia Cryosea Firming Icy-Cold Cleanser The cold-as-ice cleanser invigorates and refines the skin. ($30, ulta.com) Myth/Magick Moon Water A hydrating gem, it comes with a bonus guided meditation to add calm to your skin care routine. ($26, mythmagick.com) 02 Face: Exfoliators Augustinus Bader The Exfoliating Toner with TFC8, this game-changing brand's toner unclogs pores, hydrates and exfoliates. ($85, augustinusbader.com) 03 Face: Exfoliators Itadi Face Wash Gentle Exfoliant It's made with skin-protecting coffee berries grown on the maker's farm in Togo, West Africa. ($25, itadibody.com) 04 Face: Exfoliators HoliFrog Sunapee Sacred-C Brightening Powder Wash A cross between a chemical peel and an exfoliant, it beauti- fully brightens and smooths skin. ($44, holifrog.com) 05 Face: Getting Even Opte Precision System The first of its kind, this is designed to scan, detect and correct hyperpigmentation. It's easy-to-use and super-addictive. ($599, opte.com) 06 Face: Getting Even Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Micropoint for Dark Spots The powerful patch delivers brightening ingredients to marks left behind after breakouts. ($13, target.com) 07 Face: Getting Even Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Serum Capsules This winner is clinically proven to reduce the look of dark spots. ($35, drugstores) 08 Face: Active Skin Soothers Dermaflash Dermapore Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser This device tackles clogged pores in its extract mode and enhances the penetration of serums in its infuse mode. ($99, dermaflash.com) 09 Face: Active Skin Soothers SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment This breakout-banisher improves clarity and refines skin texture. ($166, skinceuticals.com) 10 Face: Active Skin Soothers Melé Smooth Pore Minimizing Serum The mattifying formula visibly tightens pores and reduces excess oil. ($24, target.com) 11 Face: Lip Balm Clinique Moisture Surge Pop Triple Lip Balm Leave it to the gurus at Clinique to formulate this multitasking balm that tints, adds shine, and hydrates. ($20, clinique.com) 12 Face: Eyes Lancôme Advanced Génefique Yeux This new, lightweight formula improves dark circles while strengthening the moisture barrier of the delicate eye area. ($68, lancome-usa.com) 13 Face: Eyes Kjaer Weis The Beautiful Eye Balm This clean delight delivers in the skin care and makeup departments. It's hydrating and helps your concealer and foundation to go on flawlessly. ($65, kjaerweis.com) 14 Face: Hydrate Avon Vitamin C Illuminating Priming Moisturizer This brightening hydrator doubles as a makeup primer. ($19, avon.com) 15 Face: Hydrate SK-II Skinpower Airy Milky Lotion It super-charges the skin with proven patented technologies. ($160, saks.com) 16 Face: SPF Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte, SPF 45 We really love this matte, smooth formula! ($22, blackgirlsunscreen.com) 17 Face: SPF Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 This genius 2-in-1 brightens and protects. ($46, supergoop.com) 18 Face: SPF SHISEIDO Clear Sunscreen Stick, 50+ It's invisible and weightless! ($29, shiseido.com)