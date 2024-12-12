Let’s talk about winter fragrances. Because, baby, this cold weather will not keep us down! And what better way to lift a mood this season than with warm, moody, and seductive scents? Swap out those floral summer scents and serve drama with every spritz instead. Consider spicy cinnamon, cozy vanilla, rich amber, and maybe a touch of smoky leather.
Who knows, maybe you’re going on a date and want to make a great first impression that can lead up to a second date. Or, if you’re staying home watching classics like Insecure, Living Single, Girlfriends, you want to make sure you smell good all day.
Think of your winter scent like your favorite cashmere sweater that makes you feel cozy, confident, and oh-so-irresistible. Whether you’re snuggling by the fire re-watching favs like Insecure and Girlfriends, turning heads at the holiday party, or trying to turn that first date into a second, there’s something for everyone.
Regardless of your goal, you’ll surely be smelling irresistibly good all winter long with the options below. Ready to slay the season? Read on for my favorite winter fragrances.
Tocca Cleopatra Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
I feel like Cleopatra whenever I wear this perfume thanks to notes of vanilla musk, jasmine, and grapefruit. Available at www.tocca.com
Anok Yai recommended that I wear this on a night out with girlfriends. Safe to say the men were approaching me that night. This fragrance has notes of green mandarin, pear accord, jasmine, and cashmeran. Plus, it looks good on my bathroom shelf.Available at www.sephora.com
If you want to feel sexy, cozy, and just a little mysterious, she’s the one for you. This creamy, luscious vanilla scent is far from basic. She’s layered with a smooth, sultry undertone of musk. Trust me, you’ll be turning heads and getting compliments left and right. Slay on, my vanilla-loving queens! Available at www.oakcha.com
This perfume is giving luxury and elegance. A dash of ‘I just stepped off a private jet with my man,’ if you will. I love the notes of caramel, almond, cocoa, tonka bean, and vanilla. Perfect scent for a Hot Girl walk in a tailored coat, leather gloves, and living your absolute best life. Available at krigler.com