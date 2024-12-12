Composite by India Espy-Jones

Let’s talk about winter fragrances. Because, baby, this cold weather will not keep us down! And what better way to lift a mood this season than with warm, moody, and seductive scents? Swap out those floral summer scents and serve drama with every spritz instead. Consider spicy cinnamon, cozy vanilla, rich amber, and maybe a touch of smoky leather.

Think of your winter scent like your favorite cashmere sweater that makes you feel cozy, confident, and oh-so-irresistible. Whether you’re snuggling by the fire re-watching favs like Insecure and Girlfriends, turning heads at the holiday party, or trying to turn that first date into a second, there’s something for everyone.

Regardless of your goal, you’ll surely be smelling irresistibly good all winter long with the options below. Ready to slay the season? Read on for my favorite winter fragrances.

