The Best Body Sprays for Your Man to Smell Good All Day Everyday

The men in our lives deserve appreciation for their support and care. That said, if you’re looking for ways to help the most important man in your life up his self-care game, consider giving the gift of a signature body spray that he can carry with him at all times.
You can never go wrong with smelling good, and with this gift, he can make sure that’s the case with every step he takes. Everywhere he goes, he’ll leave behind a pleasant aroma that will make him stand out in a crowd.
Below, you’ll find 8 of the best body sprays for men.
01
01 Stetson Off Road Body Spray
This body spray has sandalwood, desert sage, and warm amber for a vibrant feel, perfect for those who are always on the go and need to stay fresh. Available at stetson.com
02
02 Axe Blue Lavender Premium Body Spray
Do you remember when the guys used to spray themselves with Axe body sprays during their teenage years? Axe’s premium collection of body sprays includes this lavender-scented one, which can keep him smelling fresh for up to 72 hours. Available at www.walmart.com
03
03 Bath & Body Works Ocean Body Spray
This dermatologist-tested body spray provides a refreshing scent throughout the day and is travel-friendly. Available at www.bathandbodyworks.com
04
04 Tom Ford Ombré Leather All Over Body Spray
While this may be pricey, Tom Ford will always make sure you smell so good that heads turn. Available at www.macys.com
05
05 OffCourt Natural Mens Body Spray
This OffCourt body spray has a sandalwood, cedarwood, black pepper, and coconut water scent that lasts up to eight hours. It has been dermatologist-tested and is vegan and cruelty-free. Available at www.amazon.com
06
06 Nautica Voyage Deodorizing Body Spray
After a long day of work, your man will feel refreshed and invigorated when he uses this body spray. It’s perfect to use after a hot, steamy shower, and is under $10! Available at www.amazon.com
07
07 Old Spice Swagger Body Spray
The old saying goes that if you use Old Spice, you will have a lot of power and confidence. This pleasant, lime and cedarwood-infused body spray features refresh technology that fights off odor. Available at www.amazon.com
08
08 Calvin Klein Eternity Deodorant Spray
The Eternity body spray will complement any outfit on a night out. He’ll likely want to replace his old sprays with this one. Available at www.amazon.com
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.