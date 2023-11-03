The Best Grooming Products To Gift Your Man For The Holidays

The man who holds a special place in your heart deserves more than just your love and affection. With the holidays fast approaching (can you believe Thanksgiving is just around the corner?), it’s time to start thinking about the perfect present for him. And what better way to show your man some gratitude than with the gift of self-care? He can genuinely benefit from an excellent grooming set that keeps his hair, skin, and beard looking fresh and clean.
And with more options on the market, it’s clear that men’s grooming has taken the industry by storm. Whether he has a short, medium, or long beard, he can make good use of a grooming set to keep it looking clean and smelling good on a night out on the town. Or perhaps your beau is adamant about his waves looking good before heading out the door– a little pampering from a trusted wave kit won’t hurt.
Regardless of his stylistic preferences, we’ve got him, and you, covered with the best grooming sets to make your man smile for the holidays. Below, you’ll find 18 options: everything from beard care to body wash sets.
BEVEL Candle Holiday Trio
If your guy has a thing for his home smelling good, these new soy and coconut wax BEVEL candles are sure to be his favorites. The trio comes in the signature scents like patchouli-enriched Midnight Sandalwood, berry-infused Dark Cassis, and the bourbon-rich Supreme Oak. Available at BEVEL
This razor set can take care of all the grooming needs, especially ones below the belt. Braun’s set can help him achieve a smooth surface, and it also comes with blades for every part of the body, including the nose and ears.Available at Amazon
Don’t forget dental hygiene. This top-selling water flosser effectively removes food particles while also massaging the gums. Moreover, it can be safely used even while taking a shower.
Don’t forget to tell him to take care of his eyes. Thanks to ingredients like niacinamide and snail filtrate, these eye patches will help reduce puffiness, dark circles, and under-eye bags. He will love his refreshed look.
Who doesn’t love the feeling of smelling like Dove after a refreshing shower? This set is perfect for gym-goers and includes a 3-in-1 body wash, shampoo and conditioner, dry spray deodorant, and a face wash.Available at Amazon
Does your man not feel complete until his waves are looking good? You can help him keep them in check with this kit from Frederick Benjamin. It also helps promote hair growth and a healthy scalp.Available at Frederick Benjamin
Leave it to Pharrell to create quality skincare for all the fellas. If your man is on-the-go and needs a quick morning and night routine, these products are perfect as they only take three minutes to apply.Available at Nordstrom
Elevate his hair game with the Pattern Beauty Holiday Hydration Set. Curated by Tracee Ellis Ross, this hair care line is designed to cater to all types of curly hair. The set features a curl gel, a strong hold gel, a styling cream, and a hydrating mist.Available at Ulta
If you want to give a gift that will truly impress him, consider a beard care kit. This set comes complete with a beard wash, detangler, balm, and conditioning oil. Thanks to the key ingredients such as maracuja oil, fatty acids, and vitamin C, this set will not only keep his beard clean and healthy, but also leave his complexion looking shiny and well-maintained.
