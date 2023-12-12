These 8 Body Oils Will Have You Glowing All Winter Long

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

It’s a fact that we will always be there for our girlfriends no matter what. We want to support them through thick and thin. That includes helping them look and feel their best. With the holiday season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to brainstorm ideas to surprise our best friends with the gift of self-care.

Body oils, for example, can add a dewy and moisturized look to the skin, making them a great option. Unlike lotions that require several applications, body oils work their magic with just one pump, saving time in our daily skincare routine.

Below, you’ll find 8 of the best body oils to gift your friends and family members who love to have dewy, glowing skin.

