These 8 Body Oils Will Have You Glowing All Winter Long

It’s a fact that we will always be there for our girlfriends no matter what. We want to support them through thick and thin. That includes helping them look and feel their best. With the holiday season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to brainstorm ideas to surprise our best friends with the gift of self-care.
Body oils, for example, can add a dewy and moisturized look to the skin, making them a great option. Unlike lotions that require several applications, body oils work their magic with just one pump, saving time in our daily skincare routine.
Below, you’ll find 8 of the best body oils to gift your friends and family members who love to have dewy, glowing skin.
01
Elemis Frangipani Monoi Body Oil
02
Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist
03
L’Occitane Smoothing and Firming Almond Supple Skin Body Oil
04
Mario Badescu Coconut Body Oil
This body oil will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation. It melts into the skin and will leave you smelling like coconut all day. It’s the perfect way to bring a little bit of summer into your daily routine. Available at Mario Badescu
05
Nécessaire The Body Oil
The serum bottle contains body oil that is dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, vegan, and rich in vitamins. It can help with dry skin and stretch marks. Available at Nécessaire
06
Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil
07
Saltair Santal Bloom Nourishing Body Oil
08
Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil
This may be the most expensive body oil on this list, but it delivers a youthful appearance to your skin, thanks to antioxidants and vitamins to give your skin that glow. Available at Tata Harper
