Our Favorite Beauty Moments From PFW SS25

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

On the final stop of the spring/summer 2025 season, Paris fashion week rang in a number of viral moments. This included Cardi B’s knockout front row beauty looks and shows which shared the same weight.

Mugler, for one, channeled the ‘90s with a sliced-up angular curtain bang. Then, Acne Studios turned wigs into twisted pixies while Junya Watanabe presented sci-fi Ex Machina-inspired makeup.

Below, ESSENCE breaks down the top beauty moments from the Paris Fashion Week runways.

Mugler

Backstage at Mugler RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Le Trianon on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: A model walks the runway during the Mugler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Last season, Pat McGrath’s career-defining porcelain skin at Maison Margiela’s Artisanal Couture show took the cake for the most iconic fashion week beauty moment, arguably, in history. However, for spring/summer 2025, Mugler pulled off an equally fantastical moment— digging up archival beauty references to celebrate the house’s darkly dramatic 50th anniversary.

In front of (and on) Cardi B, striking curtain bangs by wigmaker Zhou Xue Ming went viral for their sliced, vision-shielding sheathes of hair. The hair pieces, which evolved from their ‘90s fascinators of season’s past, turning wigs into an updated re-interpretation of the fashion codes they’re known for.

Junya Watanabe

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: A model walks the runway during the Junya Watanabe Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

At Junya Watanabe, the sci-fi/thriller film Ex Machina prompted makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench to turn models into a robot-human hybrid, adding to the twisted fantasies of Paris fashion week. “We’re creating a perfect effect, almost mask-like shape around the face, black contact lenses, sculpted out, getting rid of the eyebrows,” Ffrench said on Instagram of the look that was finished with lilac highlight (using the color “Sweat” from Isamaya Beauty’s Industrial Colour Pigments Palette).

On the hair, shiny, asymmetrical bald caps keyed by hair stylist Eugeine Souleiman reminds us just how in season hair pieces are (think: Mugler), putting a dark twist on last season’s doll-ish beauty.

Acne Studios

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Pixie cuts and bobs didn’t end when summer did. At Acne Studios’s SS25 show, a ‘50s housewife wig found a middle ground between both in terms of cut, while the style itself mimicked twisted kiss curls. By far one of the most trend-relevant styles of the season thanks to hair stylist Anthony Turner, makeup artist Karin Westerlund, who doubled down on the tradwife look with traces of yellow eyeshadow and kiss-ready lips.

Noir Kei Ninomiya

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: A model walks the runway during the Noir Kei Ninomiya Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: A model walks the runway during the Noir Kei Ninomiya Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Under the umbrella of Comme Des Garcons, Noir Kei Ninomiya tapped hair stylist Ryoji Imaizumi for a collection of twisted hair moments. A look often used with pin curls, Imaizumi twisted and bobby-pinned frizzed strands into an afro-like shape with bronze hair accessories sitting on top. Meanwhile, other looks were more bouffant and explosive, matted into Marie Antoinette costume wigs from centuries past.

Makeup artist Shu Uemura paired the looks with ‘90s grunge makeup, but instead of the normal taupe tones, he used red eyeshadow and lipstick to add a layer of mysterious romanticism to the collection.

Rick Owens

Model on the runway at Rick Owens RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Palais de Tokyo on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Suñe/WWD via Getty Images)

Backstage at the Rick Owens fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 held at Palais de Tokyo on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Emily Malan/WWD via Getty Images)

At Rick Owens’s Paris fashion week collection entitled “Hollywood”, the weight of celebrity sin is shown through biblical-inspired makeup—angular gray eyeshadow, bloodshot partied-in eye liner, and black-colored contacts—and headpieces.

One message: God save Hollywood.