We are in uncertain times. And as things change from day to day (sometimes hour to hour) due to the spread of coronavirus, we are forced to pivot our routines. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the human resolve to pull together during times of trouble. And over the past several weeks, beauty brands have been at the forefront of giving back to those affected by this pandemic.
Between donating personal supplies to medical workers, donating a percentage of their sales to programs that help individuals, or converting beauty manufacturing facilities to make free sanitizer, they’ve been leading the charge. We value products that make us look good every day, but nothing is more fabulous than acts that make us feel good. It’s a beautiful thing to see the industry tap into its charitable side when it matters most.
Check out some of the brands that are giving back in different ways to those affected by the spread of the coronavirus.
01
Murad
From 3/31 to 4/6, 15 percent of all sales from murad.com will be donated to No Kid Hungry to ensure all children affected by school closures have access to nutritious meals. “Murad has always been a brand that's wanted to help people stress less, and we’ve focused on how to bring the idea of wellness to others long before it was a trend," said the company's founder Dr. Howard Murad. "Now, with No Kid Hungry we’re ramping it up a notch by actually taking action for some of the most stressed members of our communities—the parents who rely on schools for their children's daily meals.”
Instagram/@muradskincare
02
Beekman 1802
Beekman 1802 has kicked off a Nurse/Healthcare worker program where you can nominate a healthcare worker for a Beekman 1802 handwash caddy every day while supplies last. Email your nominee to social@Beekman1802.com.
Instagram/@beekman1802
03
SheaMoisture
SheaMoisture has created a $1 million fund to support women of color entrepreneurs and small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The fund is driven by the brand’s long-established Community Commerce business model. “During this unprecedented time of upheaval, small businesses are being disproportionately affected," said Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial, the brand's parent company. "For SheaMoisture, which was once a small business, the power of community and entrepreneurship is close to our hearts. Through this fund, we are committed to giving back to the communities that have helped us become who we are.” And in partnership with We Buy Black SheaMoisture will award relief funds throughout April to black-owned businesses. The partnership will be branded the “Community Commerce Online Marketplace” on SheaMoisture's Instagram account to allow the brand’s community to shop and support those businesses.
Instagram/@sheamoisture
04
African Botanics
African Botanics is donating 20 percent of all online sales to Baby2Baby, an organization that provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12, with diapers, clothing and other basic necessities.
Instagram/@africanbotanics
05
Huda Beauty
Huda Kattan is shining a spotlight on makeup artists and gave $1000 to 100 freelance MUAs who may be struggling right now. She is now giving away an additional $100 to 100 MUAs to use on hudaBeauty.com.
Instagram/@hudabeauty
06
The Hello Cup
New Zealand-based company, The Hello Cup, is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from each Hello Clams Cup to One Girl, an organization dedicated to harnessing the incredible power of education to drive change for girls and their communities. The money raised helps fund One Girl’s COVID-19 Emergency Appeal, as they work to bring their programs online and provide sanitation and hygiene products to their global community.
Instagram/@thehellocup
07
Acaderma
Acaderma is donating 150 bottles of its moisturizing serum, The Oasis, to hospitals across the United States.
Instagram/@acaderma
08
Bite Beauty
Bite Beauty has launched a new social campaign, #BITETheBlues, to positively engage and uplift the Instagram community while giving back to healthcare workers. The brand is encouraging others to share what they’ve been doing to stay positive during this time to help inspire and uplift others, using the hashtag #BITETheBlues, and for each post, Bite will donate one of their beloved Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy treatments to the front line medical staff at heavily impacted hospitals across the country, starting with Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center in California.
Instagram/@bitebeauty
09
Pulleez
Pulleez donated hundreds, aiming to donate a couple more thousand, of Pulleez metal charm ponytail holders to hospitals around the United States to keep health care workers’ hair up and away from their faces while they work. Pulleez has responded to the requests of nurse teams at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, UC San Diego Health, Stony Brook Health, New York Presbyterian Cornell Hospital, New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Lenox Hill Hospital, Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, NYU Langone Hospital, Elmhurst hospital in Queens, Westchester Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Palos Hospital Chicago and UC San Francisco Hospital.
Courtesy of Pulleez
10
Catrice Cosmetics
Essence cosmetics is teaming up with sister brand CATRICE Cosmetics to donate up to 1 million euros to support Doctors Without Borders. This international organization is active worldwide and offers life saving medical care where it’s needed most. In addition to the initial donation of €500,000, essence cosmetics and CATRICE Cosmetics will be donating €5 for every use of #kisstance on Instagram to promote social distancing.
Instagram/@catrice.us
11
Yubi
Shoppers will receive $10 off the Buff and Blend Duo or Perfect Polish Set and Yubi will give $10 to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank. Use code GIVE10 at checkout on loveyubi.com.
Instagram/@yubibeauty
12
KNESKO Skincare
KNESKO Skincare is donating 20 percent of sales of their best-selling Nanogold range of marine collagen masks to the UCLA Covid-19 Patient Care Fund. The money donated will fund patient and family care as well as social services for patients impacted by COVID-19.
Instagram/@kneskoskin
13
SIIA
This week SIIA has a giveaway recognizing nurses, doctors, healthcare workers and first responders. They will choose 5 to give a product of their choice, and will share their stories on their social channels. The brand is also donating more than $5000 of its BOSS FACE Foaming Cleanser and lipsticks to doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers through hospitals and clinics in the DFW area that are working on the front lines to fight the pandemic. Members of SIIA's leadership team who are at lower risk from the virus are volunteering at community service providers during this crisis, including animal shelters and Meals on Wheels. The brand also plans to do other giveaways centered around volunteers, people staying home, and people inspiring others and sharing positivity.
Instagram/@siiacosmetics
14
L'Occitane
L'Occitane is reassigning facilities in Manosque, France to manufacture 70,000 liters of hand sanitizer. These products will be donated to the health authorities and healthcare workers in France. They're also distributing 25,000 units of soap and hand cream to staff of Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris. The brand will also donate hygiene products, including bars of soap, to Clean the World Organization for distribution to shelters across America.
Instagram/@loccitaneusa
15
Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty will be donating a Good To Go Mini Hair Essentials Kit to a healthcare worker for every purchase of a full-sized skincare, hair or body product from 4/1 - 4/3. Each Good To Go kit features a deluxe-sized all inclusive Shampoo & Body Wash and Scenic Route Hair Treatment.
Instagram/wander_beauty
16
Codex
As a way to support the healthcare workers on the front lines, Codex Beauty will be providing hospitals with a total of 40,000 deluxe travel size Bia Skin Superfood distributed to any hospital that connects with Codex Beauty via their Instagram page. They have already delivered cases to 75+ hospitals globally including the United States, France, Ireland, UK and Canada.
Codex Beauty
17
Acqua di Parma
As part of Acqua di Parma's #stayhome initiative all April proceeds from a select range of products will be donated to aid COVID-19 emergency and individuals affected by the pandemic. The brand is also sending hand wash and lotion to the Pulmonary Critical Care unit of a hospital in Milwaukee.
Instagram/@acquadiparma_official
18
SeneGence
SeneGence has repurposed materials typically found in their products and created hand sanitizers to aid with the shortage. They have donated over 2,000 hand sanitizers to organizations in need in California and Oklahoma. They will also donate 500 lip balms, hand creams and sanitizers to hospitals across the United States.