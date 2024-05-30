John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Ayesha Curry gave birth to her fourth child with NBA husband, Stephen Curry. Leading up to Caius’ birth, the star chef and Sweet July founder has made a number of baby bump appearances, which meant basking in the late stages of her pregnancy glow. From framing her skin with dark-toned hair to dolling up in neutral makeup looks, Curry is a prime example that one can pull powerful beauty looks at any stage of motherhood.

The mother-of-four’s latest sightings have been on the red carpet and at talk shows promoting her new Netflix romcom Irish Wish. In early March, she arrived at the Today Show pairing a tweed set with a Clueless-coded middle part that fell into dark luscious curls. Curry’s green eyes and nude lip reminded us of her look just days before at a screening in New York, cradling her bump with turquoise-tipped nails to match the green carpet.

Before that, she starred in her Sweet July cover story, posing in front of a village tarp with fresh skin. This time, her dark red toenails brought out the warmth in her skin, while her hair was styled in soft waves. As seen in her most ethereal makeup look yet, a melange of shimmery shadows blanketed her lids. Then, a trip to Greece, just before her pregnancy, was all about white toes, a no-nicure, and crimson-stained lips.

Below, take a look at 5 times Ayesha Curry’s pregnancy glow gave us major beauty inspiration.